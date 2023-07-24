Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meme fest explodes after Al-Hilal submit world record 300 mn euro bid for PSG's Kylian Mbappe

    Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal makes a world-record bid for Kylian Mbappe, while Paris Saint-Germain seeks to sell the Frenchman amid potential interest from Real Madrid and other clubs in this summer's transfer window.

    football Meme fest explodes after Al-Hilal submit world record 300 mn euro bid for PSG's Kylian Mbappe snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 5:18 PM IST

    Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly received a staggering world-record offer for Kylian Mbappe from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. The Saudi Pro League side reportedly submitted a bid of 300 million euros for the 2018 World Cup winner. According to reports, Al-Hilal has offered a one-year deal that would see Mbappe earning 700,000 euros for the season and allow him to depart to Real Madrid for free next summer.

    Recently, Mbappe's future took a new twist when it was revealed that he returned to training at PSG but was placed with the squad's 'undesirables'. These are players that the club considers up for sale and will not be part of the team's plans for the upcoming season.

    Speculations linking Mbappe to Real Madrid have been longstanding, and there are reports suggesting that Los Blancos may attempt to make a move for the French striker in August.

    However, The Athletic's report indicates that Al-Hilal is making a significant push for the 24-year-old by offering what could be a world-record fee for his transfer.

    Despite Al-Hilal's bid, it is believed that Mbappe has his heart set on a move to Santiago Bernabeu to join Real Madrid. The transfer saga continues to unfold as fans and football enthusiasts eagerly await the final decision.

    Sources close to PSG say there has also been interest in the player from other clubs in recent days, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

    PSG acquired Neymar from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a rumoured transfer cost of 200 million pounds, setting the current record transfer value.

    In addition to ex-Lazio captain Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Al-Hilal, who finished third in the Saudi Pro League last season behind Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, have already signed players like Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea and Ruben Neves from Wolves.

    Meanwhile, a meme fest exploded on Twitter following the news of the world-record bid by Al-Hilal for Mbappe:

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 5:18 PM IST
