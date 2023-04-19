Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return: Why Barcelona want to sign PSG star on 2-year contract until 2025

    Barcelona are working hard behind the scenes to turn the dream of Lionel Messi returning to the club into reality.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    Barcelona is putting a lot of effort into making Lionel Messi's comeback to the team a reality. Due to the club's inability to renew the Argentine's contract due to financial issues in 2021, the 35-year-old was forced to quit Camp Nou and join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi, who has played for the French giants for two seasons now, will be a free agent in the summer, and a return to Barcelona is definitely in the cards.

    The Catalan giants do not want their former captain back for just one season and one last dance, according to Fernando Polo of Mundo Deportivo, who is looking inside at Barcelona's preparations for re-signing Messi.

    Also read: Ronaldo shocks with obscene gesture to Al-Hilal fans' Messi chants after win over Al-Nassr; video goes viral

    Instead, although Messi will turn 36 this summer, Barcelona wants to extend his contract with them by two years until 2025. The plan is for Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain to sign a two-year contract to participate in the club's 125th-anniversary festivities at the end of 2024.

    Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is reportedly in regular contact with Messi and is already planning for next season with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in mind. Meanwhile, the Barcelona board of directors and president Joan Laporta all favour Messi returning to the team.

    There are several reasons for wishing to bring the Argentine club. First, Messi is still the best, and his return would benefit the squad on the field while also carrying sentimental value.

    However, Barcelona also has financial reasons for wanting to re-sign Messi this summer. The Blaugrana think that his return would benefit the club financially and enhance supporter morale before their temporary move to Montjuic.

    According to club sources, Messi might be responsible for 25–30 per cent of Barcelona's earnings in the upcoming season. Some expect it to reach 33 per cent or one-third of the team's total revenue for the year.

    According to a former board member, Messi has historically brought in between 250 and 300 million euros for the club from sponsorships, ticket sales, product sales, social media, and stadium attendance.

    Barcelona's last income budget provided 1255 million euros, thanks to their famous' economic levers'. Without any options left, the club hopes Messi's comeback would compensate for the shortfall.

    Additionally, Blaugrana intends to properly capitalise on his position as the World Champion, something PSG cannot achieve. The team thinks the Messi name combined with the Barcelona brand may be as successful as the "Air Jordan" brand.

    Also read: Lionel Messi's future: Laporta reacts to legend's possible return to Barcelona amid PSG negotiations

    However, for the transfer to go through, Messi would need to agree to a lesser wage, and La Liga would need to agree to Barcelona's financial plan and permit his registration. However, recent reports imply that the Catalans are optimistic about their prospects.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
