    Kylian Mbappe rejects Al Hilal's offer amidst speculation of free transfer to Real Madrid

    French football sensation Kylian Mbappe has reportedly turned down the chance to discuss a potential transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. Despite Paris St Germain granting permission for negotiations following a remarkable £259 million bid, Mbappe and his representatives refused to engage with Al Hilal officials in Paris.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    In the latest twist of the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga, the French striker and his representatives have turned down the opportunity to discuss a potential move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. As per reports, Paris St Germain, Mbappe's current club, had granted Al Hilal permission to engage in talks with the player regarding personal terms after receiving an astounding £259 million bid in writing.

    A delegation from Al Hilal had travelled to Paris with hopes of presenting their project to Mbappe while simultaneously finalising the signing of Brazilian striker Malcom from Zenit St Petersburg. However, according to the reputable French sports newspaper L’Equipe, Mbappe and his team declined to entertain any discussions with the Saudi club, and it appears that he has never considered the option.

    The uncertainty surrounding Mbappe's future at PSG arose in June when it became clear that he would not be extending his existing contract through 2025. As a result, he would become a free agent next summer, granting him the freedom to explore pre-contract agreements with other clubs as early as January.

    Although PSG has yet to confirm the reports of Mbappe rejecting Al Hilal's approach, they are said to be convinced that the young forward has already agreed to a free transfer to Real Madrid for the next summer transfer window. Sources from Paris indicate that the 24-year-old could receive a staggering 160 million euros (£138 million) as a signing-on fee if he decides to see out his current contract and make the move to the Spanish capital in 2024.

    The ongoing saga continues to captivate football fans worldwide, as they eagerly await the final decision from one of the sport's most sought-after talents. Only time will tell where Kylian Mbappe's remarkable journey will lead him next in his illustrious career.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 1:39 PM IST
