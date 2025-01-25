Kyle Walker completes loan move to AC Milan; Ends 7-year spell at Manchester City

Kyle Walker leaving Etihad Stadium came as a big surprise to the footballing world as he had been a key figure in the success of Manchester City over the years, playing a vital role in helping them clinch six consecutive Premier League titles from 2019 to 2024 and a Champions League triumph in 2023. 

Football Kyle Walker completes loan move to AC Milan; Ends 7-year spell at Manchester City HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 10:33 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 10:33 AM IST

Midfielder Kyle Walker’s seven-year spell at Manchester City officially came to an end after he completed his move to AC Milan on Friday, January 24. Walker landed in Milan earlier this week to finalize the loan deal, which includes the option for the Rosonneri to make the move permanent in the summer transfer window. 

Kyle Walker leaving Etihad Stadium came as a big surprise to the footballing world as he had been a key figure in the success of Manchester City over the years, playing a vital role in helping them clinch six consecutive Premier League titles from 2019 to 2024 and a Champions League triumph in 2023. Walker, who captained the side in the last season, didn’t feature in the last four games for Manchester City after he requested the club management to omit him from the squad as he wanted to look on for an opportunity elsewhere. 

With the 34-year-old successfully completing his loan move to Rosonneri, he became the fourth English player after  Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Tammy Abraham in the AC Milan’s squad. With the signing of Kyle Walker on loan from Manchester City, Milan have strengthened their bench for the remainder of the season. AC Milan are currently looking to survive this season as they are currently sitting at the eight spot on the Serie A points table. 

After completing his loan move to AC Milan, Kyle Walker reflected on his time at Manchester City by penning an emotional farewell on his Instagram. Walker thanked City for making his dream come true to play for the club and expressed his gratefulness for the time at the Etihad Stadium. He also expressed gratitude to his teammates and thanked manager Pep Guardiola for believing in him. 

“Manchester City… where do I start? Signing for this incredible club in 2017 was a dream come true. Seven years later, winning 17 trophies, including the Champions League and the famous treble, is something I could only have dreamt as a child. To play alongside so many talented players has pushed me to be the best version of myself, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity I’ve had at the Etihad.” Walker wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2)

“To my teammates, from the moment I walked through the door, I felt at home. Thank you for the great memories and for all the success we have shared together. You are friends, but also family for life. To Pep Guardiola, thank you for believing in me and working so hard to bring me here in 2017. Together, we’ve celebrated 17 trophies, and your guidance has helped shape me into the player I am today. I’ll be forever grateful.” he added. 

Kyle Walker joined Manchester City after signing from Tottenham Hotspur for  £50 million in 2017 and went on to become one of the key players for the club. The defender’s departure from City has brought an end to his remarkable time at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City will look to find a suitable replacement for Kyle Walker in the summer transfer window. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

You need a trophy, not: Kuldeep Yadav bowls out RCB fan with hilarious reply during live podcast streaming hrd

‘You need a trophy, not…’: Kuldeep Yadav bowls out RCB fan with hilarious reply during live podcast streaming

IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Big blow for Team India! Abhishek Sharma likely to be ruled out due to ankle twist hrd

IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Big blow for Team India! Abhishek Sharma likely to be ruled out due to ankle twist

IND vs ENG: Will Mohammed Shami play? Indias likely playing XI for 2nd T20I against England

IND vs ENG: Will Mohammed Shami play? India's likely playing XI for 2nd T20I against England

Jasprit Bumrah among three Indian players included in ICC Test Team of the Year

ICC Test Team of 2024: Jasprit Bumrah among three Indians included in prestigious XI

Tennis Australian Open 2025: Defending champion Sinner outclasses Shelton to set up mens title clash with Zverev HRD

Australian Open 2025: Defending champion Sinner outclasses Shelton to set up men's title clash with Zverev

Recent Stories

Did you know 87% Indian jobseekers use AI to enhance their resumes? check what report reveals gcw

Did you know 87% Indian jobseekers use AI to enhance their resumes?

'He's no angel': Trump blames Ukraine President Zelenskyy for not negotiating to end war with Russia (WATCH) shk

'He's no angel': Trump blames Ukraine President Zelenskyy for not negotiating to end war with Russia (WATCH)

Republic Day 2025: Interesting facts, history, significance, and celebrations RBA

Republic Day 2025: Interesting facts, history, significance about R-Day

How much does a train wheel weigh? Check details on cost and production gcw

How much does a train wheel weigh? Check details on cost and production

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film earns Rs 11.25 Crore on Day 01 RBA

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film earns Rs 11.25 Crore on Day 01

Recent Videos

Family Uses Excavator for Fun After Historic Snowfall in Alabama | VIRAL

Family Uses Excavator for Fun After Historic Snowfall in Alabama | VIRAL

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Promotes Deva at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; Watch

Shahid Kapoor Promotes Deva at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; Watch

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh Sensation MONALISA's Incredible Journey: Necklace Seller to Film Star!

Mahakumbh Sensation MONALISA's Incredible Journey: Necklace Seller to Film Star!

Video Icon
Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Video Icon