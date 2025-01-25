Kyle Walker completes loan move to AC Milan; Ends 7-year spell at Manchester City

Kyle Walker leaving Etihad Stadium came as a big surprise to the footballing world as he had been a key figure in the success of Manchester City over the years, playing a vital role in helping them clinch six consecutive Premier League titles from 2019 to 2024 and a Champions League triumph in 2023.

Midfielder Kyle Walker’s seven-year spell at Manchester City officially came to an end after he completed his move to AC Milan on Friday, January 24. Walker landed in Milan earlier this week to finalize the loan deal, which includes the option for the Rosonneri to make the move permanent in the summer transfer window.

Kyle Walker leaving Etihad Stadium came as a big surprise to the footballing world as he had been a key figure in the success of Manchester City over the years, playing a vital role in helping them clinch six consecutive Premier League titles from 2019 to 2024 and a Champions League triumph in 2023. Walker, who captained the side in the last season, didn’t feature in the last four games for Manchester City after he requested the club management to omit him from the squad as he wanted to look on for an opportunity elsewhere.

With the 34-year-old successfully completing his loan move to Rosonneri, he became the fourth English player after Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Tammy Abraham in the AC Milan’s squad. With the signing of Kyle Walker on loan from Manchester City, Milan have strengthened their bench for the remainder of the season. AC Milan are currently looking to survive this season as they are currently sitting at the eight spot on the Serie A points table.

After completing his loan move to AC Milan, Kyle Walker reflected on his time at Manchester City by penning an emotional farewell on his Instagram. Walker thanked City for making his dream come true to play for the club and expressed his gratefulness for the time at the Etihad Stadium. He also expressed gratitude to his teammates and thanked manager Pep Guardiola for believing in him.

“Manchester City… where do I start? Signing for this incredible club in 2017 was a dream come true. Seven years later, winning 17 trophies, including the Champions League and the famous treble, is something I could only have dreamt as a child. To play alongside so many talented players has pushed me to be the best version of myself, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity I’ve had at the Etihad.” Walker wrote.

“To my teammates, from the moment I walked through the door, I felt at home. Thank you for the great memories and for all the success we have shared together. You are friends, but also family for life. To Pep Guardiola, thank you for believing in me and working so hard to bring me here in 2017. Together, we’ve celebrated 17 trophies, and your guidance has helped shape me into the player I am today. I’ll be forever grateful.” he added.

Kyle Walker joined Manchester City after signing from Tottenham Hotspur for £50 million in 2017 and went on to become one of the key players for the club. The defender’s departure from City has brought an end to his remarkable time at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City will look to find a suitable replacement for Kyle Walker in the summer transfer window.

