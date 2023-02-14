Jakub Jankto comes out as gay: Here's how Czech Republic footballer's ex-wife reacted

Czech Republic star Jakub Jankto on Monday revealed he is gay in an emotional video on social media while vowing: 'I no longer want to hide myself.'

In an emotional video on social media, Czech Republic football star Jakub Jankto came out as gay on Monday, while vowing: 'I no longer want to hide myself'. The 27-year-old, who is currently on loan at Sparta Prague from La Liga side Getafe, revealed he is homosexual after stating he is determined to live his life 'without fears, prejudice and violence - but with love'.

Jankto's emotional video has stirred a debate in the world of football, with most supporting the star player's choice to come out of the closet. The Getafe player's ex-wife Marketa Ottomanska too has supported Jankto and congratulated him on taking this step of coming out in the open.

"I am very proud that he has been able to gather the strength to go public. He is the first active footballer who announces it. The only ones who have admitted it are the retired ones, everyone else keeps it a secret. They are afraid of what people will say," Jankto's ex-wife said.

"I prefer to stay out of it, if only for our son, who is going to have to grow with it. It's just Jakub's story, his confession. When Jakub told me he also gave me great freedom. The important thing now is that he is safe and happy. I'm sure he'll feel relieved and nothing will eat away at him," Marketa Ottomanska added.

"He (Jankto) was afraid that people would not accept him as he is. He was stressed by it. I think people will love him as much as now. Everything All you have to do is be nice to them. There are still so many who send you private messages and threaten you. It's terrible that this still happens today. Strangers taking an interest in each other's lives," she stated.

Finally, Jankto's ex-wife also spoke about issues from the past, stating, "I don't deal with it anymore. I don't blame him. We are parents, so we have to get along."

Jankto's emotional video sparks reaction

"Hi I am Jakub Jankto. Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses, I have a family, I have my friends," the footballer said in the opening statement of his video on social media.

"I have a job which I have been doing as best as I can for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion. Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom without fears, without prejudice, without violence - but with love," the Czech Republic footballer added.

"I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself," Jankto signed off.

As Jankto finishes speaking, a tagline at the bottom of the video reads: 'This is not an entertainment. The purpose of this video is to encourage others.'

Jankto is one of the rare male football players to come out as gay in recent years. Josh Cavallo, an Australian player for Adelaide United, came out in 2021, making him the only professional athlete in the world to do so.

Jake Daniels of Blackpool FC later became the only openly gay footballer in the country when he decided to help end homophobia in sports last year.

Others have come out after their professional careers were done, such Thomas Hitzlsperger, a former player for Aston Villa, and Thomas Beattie, a former star of Hull City's youth programme.

Jankto, who has become the first LaLiga footballer to come out as gay, has been widely praised after he shared his message on social media. Sparta Prague said in a statement, "Jakub Jankto spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the board of directors, the coach and his fellow club members some time ago. Everything else concerns his personal life. There is no more comments. No more questions. You have our support. Live your life, Jacob. Nothing else matters."

Brazilian forward and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar said, "It's an important day. Everyone is free, prejudices must be less important, whether it's homophobia, racism, any form of discrimination. But every human being should be free to do whatever they want."

