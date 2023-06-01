It's happening! Peter Drury confirms will meet 'hero' Harsha Bhogle during WTC final; sends fans into a tizzy

A meeting between veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and football's poetic voice Peter Drury is set to take place in London next week during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia, and fans of the two sports are eagerly waiting for that moment of magic.

Two icons, two voices that have enthralled millions worldwide, two distinguished commentators, cricket's very own Harsha Bhogle and football's poet Peter Drury, are set to meet in-person in London next week during the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at the Oval, starting from June 7. And fans of both the legends and the two sports cannot stop raving about the moment of magic in the making.

For decades both Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury have helped cricket and football fans interpret every moment of spectacle in their own captivating styles. While Harsha Bhogle has been an integral part of some of cricket's historic moments, Peter Drury's unique dose of poetry has weaved magic in football's most scintialling moments. And when the two stalwarts come together, history will undoubtedly be created.

Ahead of the highly anticipated meeting, Peter Drury has gone on record to say, "Harsha Bhogle is my hero," sparking massive excitement among fans of both the sports.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Adriano Del Monte asked Peter Drury, "Harsha Bhogle, the voice of cricket, there have been some Twitter conversations where I've been told he is very keen to meet. Will this happen."

"I hope I am not speaking out of turn, Harsha. But I think we're going to meet in London next week. I can't wait. He's my hero," responded Peter Drury.

The iconic football commentator's eagerness to meet with Harsha Bhogle comes on the backdrop of an interesting Twitter conversation that went viral among fans last week. A Twitter user asked Harsha Bhogle whether he is aware of Peter Drury's commentary. "Have you listened to Peter Dury @bhogleharsha. Do you love his style."

In his reply, the Harsha Bhogle insisted he wishes to meet him someday. "Yes. I hope to meet him some day."

Another Twitter user tagged another noted voice of football, Jim Beglin, who has often shared the commentary box with Peter Drury for Premier League games over the years, and requested, "@jimbeglin please make this happen!"

"Might well be tricky as @bhogleharsha would need to travel to England or Peter would need to travel to India. I’ll be with Peter tonight so I’ll mention it to him," responded Jim Beglin, sending fans of cricket and football into a tizzy.

Harsha Bhogle then informed Jim Beglin, "I am there for the WTC final," to which the football commentator responded, "Okay, I'll now need to get Peter to the Oval."

Since last week's Twitter conversation, fans of both the iconic commentators are eager to witness the extraordinary moment, and with Peter Drury calling Harsha Bhogle his 'hero' on Wednesday, a frenzy has gained momentum.

