    ISL 2023-24: Petr Kratky praises Mumbai City FC's resilience in win over Bengaluru FC; WATCH highlights

    Mumbai City FC's head coach, Petr Kratky, applauds his team's resilience in a commanding 2-0 victory over Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2023-24 season.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Mumbai City FC's head coach, Petr Kratky, shared his thoughts after their convincing 2-0 victory over Bengaluru FC in Matchweek 15 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season. Kratky expressed satisfaction with his team's performance, emphasising the initial challenges faced against Bengaluru's strong start.

    The Islanders, despite a slow beginning, took control when Lallianzuala Chhangte assisted Vikram Partap Singh for his second goal of the season in the 42nd minute. Singh extended the lead with another goal in the 58th minute, capitalising on Iker Guarrotxena's precise cross. Despite Bengaluru FC's attempts, the score remained unchanged due to their failure to convert chances.

    Kratky acknowledged Bengaluru's strong start but commended his team for settling into their desired playing style and establishing a good rhythm as the game progressed. Reflecting on the victory, he noted the challenges posed by Bengaluru FC, describing the three points earned as crucial.

    The head coach highlighted the positive contributions of both experienced and younger players in the squad, emphasising the need to support and provide time for the younger talents to improve. Following a setback against Jamshedpur FC on February 4, 2024, where Mumbai City FC faced a shocking defeat, Kratky praised his team's resilience in bouncing back with consecutive wins and clean sheets.

    Expressing satisfaction with the defensive performance, Kratky emphasised the importance of continuous effort and taking each game as it comes. He downplayed concerns about the League Shield race, redirecting focus to the upcoming game against Chennaiyin FC and emphasising the team's commitment to a game-by-game approach.

    "I'm not looking for the end of the season. I'm looking for Chennaiyin FC now," Kratky stated. He concluded the press conference by reiterating the message of consistent hard work, emphasizing the significance of training, recovery, and maintaining a game-by-game perspective to see how the season unfolds.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
