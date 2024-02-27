Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Cuadrat pleased after win over Chennaiyin FC ends East Bengal FC's winless streak (WATCH)

    East Bengal FC's head coach, Carles Cuadrat, expresses satisfaction as his team breaks their winless streak against Chennaiyin FC in a hard-fought Indian Super League (ISL) battle.

    Football ISL 2023-24: Cuadrat pleased after win over Chennaiyin FC ends East Bengal FC's winless streak (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    East Bengal FC's head coach, Carles Cuadrat, expressed his satisfaction after his team put an end to their winless streak against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) with a hard-fought victory in Kolkata. The match witnessed a tale of two halves, with the hosts struggling in the opening half but making strategic substitutions in the second half, leading to a turnaround and eventual control of the game.

    The turning point occurred when Nandhakumar Sekar scored, breaking the deadlock and securing the lead for East Bengal FC. Despite Chennaiyin FC's efforts to create scoring opportunities, their inability to convert allowed East Bengal FC to clinch their first victory against the Marina Machans in the ISL.

    Reflecting on the game, Cuadrat acknowledged a subpar first half but praised his team's superior performance in the second half, ultimately securing three crucial points. The coach emphasized the impact of substitutions and expressed satisfaction with the overall performance and final result.

    Nandhakumar Sekar played a pivotal role in the victory, scoring the sole goal of the game and extending his goal-scoring streak to two consecutive matches. Cuadrat commended Sekar's consistency and highlighted his importance to the team's attack, noting his significant contributions as the second-highest goal scorer this season.

    Cuadrat expressed delight with Sekar's progress and emphasised the importance of his leadership among Indian players in the team's attack. The Spaniard praised Sekar's performance and urged him to maintain consistency in future matches.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Owen Coyle disappointed after Chennaiyin FC's defeat to East Bengal FC; WATCH

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
