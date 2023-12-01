Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's Simon Grayson calls 3-3 Draw a 'wake-up call' amidst recent struggles

    After a thrilling 3-3 draw against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League, Bengaluru FC's head coach, Simon Grayson, voices disappointment and describes the match as a much-needed wake-up call.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Bengaluru FC's head coach, Simon Grayson, expressed disappointment after his team's 3-3 draw against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). The match at Sree Kanteerava Stadium witnessed a roller-coaster of goals, with Bengaluru FC battling back each time. Grayson regrets his initial team selection, acknowledging poor performance in the first half. Despite the draw, young midfielder Harsh Patre impressed, scoring his first goal for Bengaluru FC. Grayson emphasizes the integration of younger players and acknowledges the need for improvement, considering the team's recent winless streak. The absence of forward Ryan Williams is felt, with Grayson providing an update on his injury and potential return before Christmas. The coach concludes that the match should serve as a wake-up call for the players, urging them to rectify mistakes and regain form.

    “Well, when the team played like they did (in the) first half, of course, I have regrets that I probably picked the wrong team. However, I didn't expect us to play that poorly with the team that we put out and make basic mistakes. We didn't play with any purpose or ask too many questions, I understand. I felt a little bit anxious for the first 10-15 minutes, as we weren't looking for the ball enough. We didn't stop the opposition from playing; it was too easy. We made too many mistakes,” stated Grayson in the post-match press conference. 

    Praising the midfielder, Grayson said, “I think what I've shown this year is that if you're good enough, you'll get games. Four of the B team players have already made their debuts this year. I think our club is in a transitional period where we are integrating younger players into the first team, focusing on quality."

    "He (Harsh Patre) gets in because he can handle the ball well, possesses good energy, and isn't afraid to tackle. He serves as a good example to some of the more senior players who may not be fulfilling these roles and responsibilities," Grayson added.

    “And the same with Robin (Yadav) as well. And they've done enough to justify being picked whenever I pick them because I think they are good players and there's enough of a batch underneath as well that are waiting to get into the first team,” he continued.

    “Never once last year did we make stupid mistakes like we did tonight, but it just shows you where we are, probably, that some of the players have let the club down and myself down and I'll take responsibility, as I said, as well. But we've got to make sure that it's a wake-up call for a lot of the players because as mentioned, some of the senior players will be under pressure given that the younger players that we've got.”

    “It's not an injury where it's just going to keep him out for a long period of time. If we can get him back before any of the games before Christmas. I think that's more a realistic aim. But again, with the hamstring, you've got to be very careful with him because he did it just after the first break and in training and got back within ten days, and he just obviously had a recurrence. So we've got to be very careful with it. But yeah, he was a miss tonight because at least he would have had the energy and the quality. After all, he's been a key player for us," Grayson commented.

