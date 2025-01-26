'I like this celebration': Vinicius Jr reacts to Mbappe's hat-trick in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Valladolid

Kylian Mbappe played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s commanding 3-0 La Liga victory against Valladolid, netting all three goals to secure a hat-trick and the Man of the Match award.

Football I like this celebration: Vinicius Jr reacts to Mbappes hat-trick in Real Madrids 3-0 win over Valladolid HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 1:57 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 1:57 PM IST

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Jr. took to social media on Saturday night to express his admiration for teammate Kylian Mbappe’s sensational performance against Real Valladoli at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Saturday, January 25. 

Mbappe once again showcased his brilliance, dominating headlines in Spain after a stellar display at the Estadio José Zorrilla. The French forward played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s commanding 3-0 La Liga victory, netting all three goals to secure a hat-trick and the Man of the Match award. The French international form was a bit of a concern for Carlo Ancelotti. However, the concern seemed to have been put to rest after Kylian Mbappe’s brilliant performance.  

Also read: 'Happiest person in the world': Vinicius Junior expresses joy after scoring 100th Real Madrid goal; read post

The summer signing continued to justify his hefty transfer fee with his clinical finishing and unmatched influence in Los Blancos’ attack. His treble marked another standout moment in what has been an incredible debut season in Spain.

Vinícius Jr., who missed the match while serving the final game of a two-match suspension, did not shy away from showing his appreciation for his teammate’s heroics.

The Brazilian star took to Instagram to share a photo of Mbappé, accompanied by a caption that read:

“3X. I like this celebration.”

The post reflects the growing camaraderie between the two attacking talents, both of whom have been crucial to Real Madrid’s success this season. While Vinícius watched from the sidelines, Mbappé ensured the team maintained their momentum in the league, further solidifying Real Madrid’s title aspirations.

Fans of the club are eagerly anticipating the return of Vinícius to the pitch, as his partnership with Mbappé continues to blossom into one of the most exciting attacking duos in world football.

With performances like this, Mbappé continues to raise expectations and remind the footballing world why he’s considered one of the game’s finest talents. Vinícius’ public admiration further underscores the respect and unity within the Real Madrid camp.

Also read: Real Madrid becomes world's first billion-dollar club: Look at top 10 richest clubs in world football

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tennis Novak Djokovic slams haters by sharing MRI scan of his injury after shock Australian Open retirement hrd

Novak Djokovic slams haters by sharing MRI scan of his injury after shock Australian Open retirement

IND vs ENG: Tilak Varma shatters world record after unbeaten 72 in the second T20I HRD

IND vs ENG: Tilak Varma shatters world record after unbeaten 72 in the second T20I

Problem of plenty: Ravi Ashwin explains why he doesnt want to become BCCI chief selector (WATCH)

'Problem of plenty': Ravi Ashwin explains why he doesn't want to become BCCI chief selector (WATCH)

IND vs ENG: Is captaincy pressure affecting Suryakumar Yadavs form? HRD

IND vs ENG: Is captaincy pressure affecting Suryakumar Yadav's form?

Ravichandran Ashwin and IM Vijayan honoured with Padma Shri, PR Sreejesh gets Padma Bhushan HRD

Ravichandran Ashwin and IM Vijayan honoured with Padma Shri, PR Sreejesh gets Padma Bhushan

Recent Stories

Bengalureans rush to Maha Kumbh 2025 despite sky-high airfares: Report vkp

Bengalureans rush to Maha Kumbh 2025 despite sky-high airfares: Report

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi look goes viral, netizens troll and compare her with Rekha NTI

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi look goes viral, netizens troll and compare her with Rekha

'Save family's honor': UP teen takes cousin's help, kills mother's live-in partner, dumps body to seek revenge shk

'Save family's honor': UP teen takes cousin's help, kills mother's live-in partner, dumps body to seek revenge

Pralay missile makes debut at Republic Day parade, showcasing India's military prowess anr

Pralay missile makes debut at Republic Day parade, showcasing India's military prowess

Alia Bhatt to Bipasha Basu: Stars Dazzle in Black at Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary NTI

Alia to Bipasha: 5 Stars dazzle in black at Sabyasachi's anniversary

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Video Icon
Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale

Video Icon
Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Video Icon