Kylian Mbappe played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s commanding 3-0 La Liga victory against Valladolid, netting all three goals to secure a hat-trick and the Man of the Match award.

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Jr. took to social media on Saturday night to express his admiration for teammate Kylian Mbappe’s sensational performance against Real Valladoli at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Saturday, January 25.

Mbappe once again showcased his brilliance, dominating headlines in Spain after a stellar display at the Estadio José Zorrilla. The French forward played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s commanding 3-0 La Liga victory, netting all three goals to secure a hat-trick and the Man of the Match award. The French international form was a bit of a concern for Carlo Ancelotti. However, the concern seemed to have been put to rest after Kylian Mbappe’s brilliant performance.

The summer signing continued to justify his hefty transfer fee with his clinical finishing and unmatched influence in Los Blancos’ attack. His treble marked another standout moment in what has been an incredible debut season in Spain.

Vinícius Jr., who missed the match while serving the final game of a two-match suspension, did not shy away from showing his appreciation for his teammate’s heroics.

The Brazilian star took to Instagram to share a photo of Mbappé, accompanied by a caption that read:

“3X. I like this celebration.”

The post reflects the growing camaraderie between the two attacking talents, both of whom have been crucial to Real Madrid’s success this season. While Vinícius watched from the sidelines, Mbappé ensured the team maintained their momentum in the league, further solidifying Real Madrid’s title aspirations.

Fans of the club are eagerly anticipating the return of Vinícius to the pitch, as his partnership with Mbappé continues to blossom into one of the most exciting attacking duos in world football.

With performances like this, Mbappé continues to raise expectations and remind the footballing world why he’s considered one of the game’s finest talents. Vinícius’ public admiration further underscores the respect and unity within the Real Madrid camp.

