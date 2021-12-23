  • Facebook
    'I am happy for Ferran Torres': Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after winger's Barcelona deal

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Thursday (December 23) confirmed Ferran Torres' move to Barcelona, saying the deal with the Spanish club is "close".

    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 8:02 PM IST
    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Thursday (December 23) confirmed Ferran Torres' move to Barcelona, saying the deal with the Spanish club is "close". Despite Barcelona's financial crisis, the Catalan club has agreed to a 65 million euros deal with City to take Ferran Torres to Camp Nou. According to reports, Torres will cost Barca an initial 55 million euros, plus 10 million euros in potential add-ons. 

    Pep Guardiola added that he is "happy" for the Spain international after the youngster knocked on his door and asked to leave once Barcelona showed strong interest in signing him.

    "If you're not happy, you have to leave. We're not a club like other teams; when you want to leave CEO, and the president says no."

    "Always felt that if Barcelona and Real Madrid want a player, it is difficult to say no. They are the strongest clubs in the world. If Ferran wants to leave and go to Barcelona, absolutely no problem - I'm happy for him," Guardiola stated.

    The former Barcelona manager also added that choosing to move to another club applies not just to Ferran but to anyone who wants to leave. "If you are not happy here, you believe you will be happy in another place; you have to go. Career is short. One day it is over. If he (Torres) wants to leave, absolutely no disappointment. It is his desire. I am happy for him," Guardiola reiterated.

    Also read: Ferran Torres will become Xavi's first signing as Barcelona agree €65mn deal with Manchester City winger

    Meanwhile, the Manchester City manager also confirmed that the club would not be signing a striker as a replacement in next month's transfer window, even though Ferran Torres' move to Barcelona would be wrapped up before Christmas.

    "We won't bring in a striker in January. It's not done officially; I know they are negotiating, it's close, that's all. When the club announces, it's done," Guardiola added.

    Earmarked as a major star in the future, Ferran Torres, who is set to ink the 5-year deal with Barcelona soon, will become Xavi Hernandez's first signing as the Catalan club's head coach. 

    Torres, who hasn't played for Manchester City since September due to a foot injury, is expected to join Barcelona in January despite the Catalans' financial woes. It was only 16-months ago, Torres joined Manchester City from Valencia for a deal worth 23 million euros. As per reports, Valencia will pocket at least 5.5 million euros from Torres' move to Camp Nou, due to a clause in their contract with Manchester City. 

    Torres kick-started the season with City on a bright note, netting twice in four Premier League appearances. However, since October, a fractured foot has cost his involvement with the Pep Guardiola side.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 8:02 PM IST
