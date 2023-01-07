Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heartbreak for Zidane fans after France head coach Deschamps extends contract until 2026

    French Football Federation (FFF) extended the contract of France coach Diddier Deschamps for three more years on Saturday, sending fans of Zinedine Zidane into a tizzy as the French legend was expected to take over the top role.

    football Heartbreak for Zinedine Zidane fans after France head coach Didier Deschamps extends contract until 2026 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 7, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    In a massive heartbreak for fans of legendary footballer and manager Zinedine Zidane, the French Football Federation (FFF) extended the national team coach Didier Deschamps' contract for three more years on Saturday.

    Also read: After Ronaldo, now Eden Hazard to Al-Nassr? Meme fest after Saudi club eyes signing Real Madrid outcast

    Deschamps will direct France's effort at the 2024 Euro Cup with the prospect of leading the squad for the third straight World Cup in the Americas in 2026. The 54-year-old coach, whose contract expired at the end of 2022, led France to the 2018 World Cup victory and a runner-up finish in Qatar.

    Recently, FFF president Noel Le Graet said he wanted Deschamps to continue to coach France.

    Deschamps, who took over as France's head coach in 2012 to succeed Laurent Blanc, guided France to a runner-up finish at the 2016 Euro before leading France to its second World Cup victory in 20 years in Russia in 2018.

    By doing this, he became only the second captain after Franz Beckenbauer to win the World Cup as a player and a manager, joining Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer on that list.

    In the Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign marred by the Karim Benzema controversy and illness, France made it to the championship game when they played Argentina in one of the all-time great football games.

    As the game went the distance, Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick, negating a brace from Lionel Messi and a goal from Angel Di Maria. Argentina, led by Messi, won on penalties, which was unfortunate for Les Bleus.

    Despite the disappointing result, the FFF were keen to offer Deschamps a new deal, which he signed until the end of the next World Cup in 2026.

    Also read: Last Messi vs Ronaldo clash? Argentina's Gallardo to coach Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars in friendly against PSG

    Zinedine Zidane, the former manager of Real Madrid, was reportedly in a position to succeed Deschamps after the tournament in Qatar, but the news dashes those aspirations. Where Zidane will wind up next is still unknown, but as he prepares to return to management, he is sure to have no shortage of suitors.

    Here's a look at how France football fans reacted to Deschamps' contract renewal until 2026 and Zidane missing out on the top role:

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2023, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football After Cristiano Ronaldo, now Eden Hazard to Al-Nassr Meme fest after Saudi Arabian club eyes signing Real Madrid outcast snt

    After Ronaldo, now Eden Hazard to Al-Nassr? Meme fest after Saudi club eyes signing Real Madrid outcast

    Good news Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery; fans await star cricketer's comeback snt

    'Good news': Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery; fans await star cricketer's comeback

    football Last Messi vs Ronaldo clash Argentina Marcelo Gallardo to coach Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars in friendly against PSG snt

    Last Messi vs Ronaldo clash? Argentina's Gallardo to coach Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars in friendly against PSG

    football ISL 2022-23: Despite win over NorthEast United FC, Bengaluru FC coach Simon Grayson wants team to be more ruthless snt

    ISL 2022-23: Despite win over NorthEast United FC, Bengaluru FC's coach Grayson wants team to be more ruthless

    football saudi pro league Ronaldo cheering Al-Nassr Talisca goal against Al-Ta'ee while cycling sets Twitter joke factory rolling snt

    Ronaldo cheering Al-Nassr star Talisca's goal against Al-Ta'ee while cycling sets Twitter joke factory rolling

    Recent Stories

    Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Babil shares lovely throwback pics wishing his late father a happy birthday

    Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Babil shares lovely throwback pics wishing his late father a happy birthday

    Bengaluru city to be fastest growing city in Asia Pacific in 2023 Oxford Economics gcw

    Bengaluru city to be fastest growing city in Asia-Pacific in 2023: Oxford Economics

    football After Cristiano Ronaldo, now Eden Hazard to Al-Nassr Meme fest after Saudi Arabian club eyes signing Real Madrid outcast snt

    After Ronaldo, now Eden Hazard to Al-Nassr? Meme fest after Saudi club eyes signing Real Madrid outcast

    NASAs 38-year-old ERBS anticipated to drop from sky on this day; check details - adt

    NASA's 38-year-old ERBS anticipated to drop from sky on this day; check details

    Good news Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery; fans await star cricketer's comeback snt

    'Good news': Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery; fans await star cricketer's comeback

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon