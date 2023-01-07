Heartbreak for Zidane fans after France head coach Deschamps extends contract until 2026

French Football Federation (FFF) extended the contract of France coach Diddier Deschamps for three more years on Saturday, sending fans of Zinedine Zidane into a tizzy as the French legend was expected to take over the top role.

Deschamps will direct France's effort at the 2024 Euro Cup with the prospect of leading the squad for the third straight World Cup in the Americas in 2026. The 54-year-old coach, whose contract expired at the end of 2022, led France to the 2018 World Cup victory and a runner-up finish in Qatar.

Recently, FFF president Noel Le Graet said he wanted Deschamps to continue to coach France.

Deschamps, who took over as France's head coach in 2012 to succeed Laurent Blanc, guided France to a runner-up finish at the 2016 Euro before leading France to its second World Cup victory in 20 years in Russia in 2018.

By doing this, he became only the second captain after Franz Beckenbauer to win the World Cup as a player and a manager, joining Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer on that list.

In the Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign marred by the Karim Benzema controversy and illness, France made it to the championship game when they played Argentina in one of the all-time great football games.

As the game went the distance, Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick, negating a brace from Lionel Messi and a goal from Angel Di Maria. Argentina, led by Messi, won on penalties, which was unfortunate for Les Bleus.

Despite the disappointing result, the FFF were keen to offer Deschamps a new deal, which he signed until the end of the next World Cup in 2026.

Zinedine Zidane, the former manager of Real Madrid, was reportedly in a position to succeed Deschamps after the tournament in Qatar, but the news dashes those aspirations. Where Zidane will wind up next is still unknown, but as he prepares to return to management, he is sure to have no shortage of suitors.

