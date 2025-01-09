Graham Potter appointed new head coach of West Ham United, lauds club's fanbase in first statement

West Ham United on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter as the club's new head coach, following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui after a disappointing first half of the season.

West Ham United on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter as the club's new head coach, following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui after a disappointing first half of the season. The 49-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal and is set to take charge of the team for the first time in Friday's FA Cup third-round match against Aston Villa.

Potter's arrival at the London club comes after his departure from Chelsea in April 2023. He had been out of work since then, waiting for the right opportunity to return to management. His appointment marks the end of a tumultuous spell for West Ham, who have struggled this season despite a significant investment in new players such as Niclas Fullkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Crysencio Summerville.

Potter delighted to join West Ham

In a statement, Potter expressed his excitement about the opportunity: "I am delighted to be here. It was important to me that I waited until a job came along that I felt was right for me, and equally that I was the right fit for the Club I am joining. That is the feeling I have with West Ham United."

He added, "West Ham United is a huge Club, at the heart of London, with a tremendous fanbase and great support all around the world. I saw the scenes that followed their Europa Conference League victory in 2023 and it was clear that this is a Club with everything in place to become consistently successful, both on and off the pitch."

Having made his name at Swedish club Ostersund, where he led the team to three promotions in five seasons, a Swedish Cup victory, and a memorable Europa League run, Potter went on to coach Swansea City and Brighton & Hove Albion. At Brighton, he led the team to a record-high Premier League finish of ninth in the 2020/21 season, showcasing his ability to develop and implement an attractive, progressive playing style.

After his move to Chelsea in 2022, Potter struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, resulting in his departure just seven months into the role. However, Potter's reputation as a tactician remains strong, with many in the footballing world still regarding him as one of the brightest coaching minds in English football.

You don't win European trophy by fluke: Potter

Potter will be joined by his trusted coaching staff, including assistant coach Bruno, first-team coaches Billy Reid and Narcís Pelach, while goalkeeper coach Xavi Valero will remain in his role.

In a further statement, Potter emphasized his desire to build on the strong foundations already established at West Ham, pointing to their European success and the club's potential for long-term growth. "You don’t win a European trophy by fluke – there has to be a good bedrock at a football club for that to happen," Potter noted. "The challenge now is to take that on and build the next steps, to develop a team and a Club that the supporters can be proud of."

With the new head coach in place, West Ham fans will be hoping that Potter's appointment signals the start of a positive new chapter for the club, both on and off the pitch.

