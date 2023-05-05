'For Diego Maradona': Fans celebrate Napoli's 1st Serie A title in 33 years; fireworks light up Naples (WATCH)

Napoli drew with Udinese to take an unassailable 16-point lead at the top of Serie A and seal the league title for the first time since 1990. Players and fans erupted in celebration as they dedicated the historic win to legendary Argentine Diego Maradona.

History was created on Thursday night as Napoli drew with Udinese to take an unassailable 16-point lead at the top of the Serie A and sealed the league title for the first time since 1990. Luciano Spalletti and men became the first group since that led by Diego Maradona to be crowned kings of Italy, a 33-year wait for just the third league championship in Gli Azzurri's history.

Following Thursday's 1-1 draw with Udinese, Napoli supporters rushed to the pitch to celebrate their team's Serie A victory. Napoli rallied back from a goal down to win their first Scudetto in 33 years, and Victor Osimhen's equalise in the second half sealed the deal.

As soon as the game was over, fans ran onto the field to join their heroes in celebration, engulfing Osimhen, manager Luciano Spalletti, and the rest of the team.

Amazing scenes were also witnessed at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, packed with supporters cheering for their team. Even though the game was being played hundreds of miles away, the stadium had an incredible atmosphere thanks to flares that lit up the space.

More supporters, meanwhile, flocked to Naples' streets to revel in their team's historic victory. Many people won't have witnessed their team win the league before because Napoli's last triumph was motivated by Diego Maradona in 1989–90. Maradona was crucial to Napoli's 1986–87 Scudetto victory as well.

The UK's ambassador to Italy Ed Llewelleyn tweeted his congratulations to Napoli alongside a video of fireworks going off in the city, writing: "Just sent to me by a friend in Naples after Napoli won the Serie A championship for the first time in 33 years. Congratulations, Napoli! I think it is fair to say that the celebrations have started..."

Napoli's players returned to the locker room to toast their triumph after celebrating with their supporters on the field in Udine. Osimhen wrapped a scarf around his head and joined his teammates singing during further joyous celebrations.

As the players jumped up and down, winger Hirving Lozano was also seen standing on a table, demonstrating the incredible sense of unity that Spalletti has instilled throughout the team this season.

Since the beginning of the season, Napoli has been the team to catch with just three league losses in 33 games.

Last Sunday, their supporters anticipated them to win the championship, but a Salernitana equaliser cut short their celebrations.

Now that their time has come, it promises to be a beautiful evening in Naples, with players and supporters expected to revel into the wee hours.

