    FIFA World Cup 2026 logo revealed; here's how social media reacted

    FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held in Canada, Mexico and the USA, comprising 48 teams. The logo for the competition has been revealed, and here's how social media has reacted.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 18, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    Barely six months since the 2022 FIFA World Cup ended in Qatar, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has begun planning for the next event in 2026, set to be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States of America (USA). The tournament would comprise 48 sides for the first time. Meanwhile, on Thursday, FIFA revealed the logo of the competition.

    As for the logo, it is the simplest of logos ever created by FIFA. The logo contains the image of the World Cup trophy, with the initials' FIFA' under it amid the backdrop of 26. Consequently, fans were disappointed with FIFA's simplicity regarding the logo, having crafted artful logos for the previous editions.

    Considering the social media reactions, one fan wrote on Twitter, "I believe my 19-year-old cat could've designed a better logo for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.".Similarly, another user commented, "Most Boring Logo for Fifa World Cup 2026. No energy or excitement during the unveil either. This is pathetic!" Another supporter went on to remark, "Seriously, who was paid to design this lame logo of the FIFA world cup?"

    Earlier, 16 host cities were announced for the event, which is: USA - Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Boston and New York; Mexico - Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City; Canada - Vancouver and Toronto. The final will likely happen at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, which has the most extensive capacity of about 105,000 spectators.

    Speaking on the host cities, FIFA President Gianni Infantino had said, "We congratulate the 16 FIFA World Cup Host Cities on their outstanding commitment and passion. Today is a historic day – for everyone in those cities and states, for FIFA, Canada, the USA and Mexico, who will put on the greatest show on Earth. We look forward to working with them to deliver an unprecedented FIFA World Cup and a game-changer as we strive to make football truly global."

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
