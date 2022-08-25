Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirms Bernado Silva's desire to join Barcelona

    Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed key midfielder Bernado Silva desires to join Barcelona in the ongoing summer transfer window.

    football Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirms Bernado Silva's desire to join Barcelona snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    Barcelona, First Published Aug 25, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Thursday confirmed his key midfielder Bernado Silva desires to join the Catalan club in the ongoing summer transfer window.

    Last summer, Barcelona was interested in signing Silva, but the club's financial struggles prevented it. Even though their financial situation is still precarious, the Blaugrana appear to be making every attempt to sign the 28-year-old Portuguese star.

    Also read: Should Bernado Silva consider moving to Barcelona? Man City legend Sergio Aguero answers

    Silva's interest in joining the La Liga powerhouses has been rumoured for some time, and his manager, Pep Guardiola, confirmed as much in the press conference that followed Barcelona and Manchester City's 3-3 tie at Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

    “Bernardo Silva is our player and we want him to be with us, but I don’t want players in my team if they’re not happy. If an offer comes in for Bernardo Silva, both clubs have to agree, and if the player wants to leave… I don’t know,” Guardiola said.

    “There are 7 days left for the transfer market to close. That being said, Bernardo really likes Barcelona," the Spaniard added.

    “I’m not the one to tell Barça that they can’t go for Bernardo Silva. He is a top player and a humble person. We love him, and as of now, he’s with us," he remarked.

    Talking about his return to Camp Nou, Guardiola said, "It was special to come back here, looking back at the stadium, which was pretty much full. I had the honour of managing Barca. Evidently, I love them and wish the absolute best for them.”

    Also read: Man City's Erling Haaland reveals he aspires to be like Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema

    The Manchester City boss also lauded his former protege and current Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez.

    “Xavi will succeed at Barça, I am fully convinced. Barcelona have signed top, top players. They have a lot of squad depth now. And they have Xavi, who knows a lot about football. He will do a spectacular job, I am sure about it. I wish him all the best,” he added.

    Guardiola also thanked Juan Carlos Unzue, who helped organise the charity match to support research into ALS – a condition that the former Barcelona goalkeeper suffers from.

    “Thank you for inviting us, Unzue. We want to thank everyone who contributed to this, you all made this possible. Barca is a special club. These sort of things must always be celebrated, and led by someone like Juan Carlos. We had the honour of participating in this event," Guardiola concluded.

    Also read: Champions League 2022-23, Group Stage Draw: Date, time in India, where to watch, teams and more

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hong Kong becomes 6th side to qualify; to join India, Pakistan in Group A-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hong Kong becomes 6th side to qualify; to join India, Pakistan in Group A

    tennis US Open 2022: Fans excited as Rafael Nadal gears up to lift off at Flushing Meadows snt

    US Open 2022: Fans excited as Rafael Nadal gears up to lift off at Flushing Meadows

    football Manchester City Erling Haaland reveals he aspires to be like Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema snt

    Man City's Erling Haaland reveals he aspires to be like Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema

    football Barcelona unveil third kit for 2022-23: Fans rate the Cross of Sant Jordi-inspired jersey snt

    Barcelona unveil third kit for 2022-23: Fans rate the 'Cross of Sant Jordi' inspired jersey

    NBA national basketball associaition: Kevin Durant to stay with Brooklyn Nets; here is how social media reacted-ayh

    NBA: Kevin Durant to stay with Brooklyn Nets; here's how social media reacted

    Recent Stories

    Redmi Note 11SE set to launch on August 26 5 reasons why you should buy it gcw

    Redmi Note 11SE set to launch on August 26; 5 reasons why you should buy it

    Reliance Jio may introduce its 5G service on this date; here's what we know - adt

    Reliance Jio may introduce its 5G service on this date; here's what we know

    Japan police chief to resign over former PM Shinzo Abe's assassination AJR

    Japan police chief to resign over former PM Shinzo Abe's assassination

    Grab that cash with both hands Pink Flyod set to make 400 million pounds from sale of back catalogue snt

    'Grab that cash with both hands!' Pink Floyd set to make 400 million pounds from sale of back catalogue

    Adorable video of Hamster bathing like human has delighted netizens - gps

    Adorable video of Hamster bathing like human has delighted netizens

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon