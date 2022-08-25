Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirms Bernado Silva's desire to join Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Thursday confirmed his key midfielder Bernado Silva desires to join the Catalan club in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Last summer, Barcelona was interested in signing Silva, but the club's financial struggles prevented it. Even though their financial situation is still precarious, the Blaugrana appear to be making every attempt to sign the 28-year-old Portuguese star.

Silva's interest in joining the La Liga powerhouses has been rumoured for some time, and his manager, Pep Guardiola, confirmed as much in the press conference that followed Barcelona and Manchester City's 3-3 tie at Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

“Bernardo Silva is our player and we want him to be with us, but I don’t want players in my team if they’re not happy. If an offer comes in for Bernardo Silva, both clubs have to agree, and if the player wants to leave… I don’t know,” Guardiola said.

“There are 7 days left for the transfer market to close. That being said, Bernardo really likes Barcelona," the Spaniard added.

“I’m not the one to tell Barça that they can’t go for Bernardo Silva. He is a top player and a humble person. We love him, and as of now, he’s with us," he remarked.

Talking about his return to Camp Nou, Guardiola said, "It was special to come back here, looking back at the stadium, which was pretty much full. I had the honour of managing Barca. Evidently, I love them and wish the absolute best for them.”

The Manchester City boss also lauded his former protege and current Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez.

“Xavi will succeed at Barça, I am fully convinced. Barcelona have signed top, top players. They have a lot of squad depth now. And they have Xavi, who knows a lot about football. He will do a spectacular job, I am sure about it. I wish him all the best,” he added.

Guardiola also thanked Juan Carlos Unzue, who helped organise the charity match to support research into ALS – a condition that the former Barcelona goalkeeper suffers from.

“Thank you for inviting us, Unzue. We want to thank everyone who contributed to this, you all made this possible. Barca is a special club. These sort of things must always be celebrated, and led by someone like Juan Carlos. We had the honour of participating in this event," Guardiola concluded.

