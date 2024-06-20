Euro 2024: Serbia keep hopes alive with Luka Jovic's injury time equaliser against Slovenia, secure 1-1 draw

In a thrilling encounter at Euro 2024 in Munich, Serbia and Slovenia battled to a dramatic 1-1 draw that saw late-game heroics define the outcome on Thursday.

In a thrilling encounter at Euro 2024 in Munich, Serbia and Slovenia battled to a dramatic 1-1 draw that saw late-game heroics define the outcome on Thursday. Zan Karnicnik's goal appeared to have sealed Slovenia's first-ever European Championship victory, only for Luka Jovic's stoppage-time header to rescue a vital point for Dragan Stojkovic's resilient Serbian side. The match, held in front of a packed Allianz Arena, was filled with tense moments and missed opportunities on both ends, underscoring the intensity and unpredictability of elite international football.

The Euro 2024 encounter started with high intensity as both sides exchanged early chances. Slovenia's Adam Cerin tested Predrag Rajkovic in the Serbian goal, while Dusan Vlahovic’s diving header threatened Jan Oblak but was comfortably gathered by the Slovenian goalkeeper.

Slovenia came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when Timi Elsnik unleashed a powerful shot that rattled the post, with Benjamin Seško narrowly missing the follow-up over the crossbar. Oblak's assured presence between the posts frustrated Serbian efforts, denying Aleksandar Mitrovic on multiple occasions.

However, it was Slovenia who eventually found the breakthrough in the 69th minute. Zan Karnicnik capitalized on Elsnik’s precise delivery, sliding the ball past Rajkovic into the far corner, sending the home crowd into jubilation.

Despite the setback, Serbia rallied desperately in search of an equaliser. Mitrovic came agonizingly close with a powerful strike that ricocheted off the crossbar, leaving Dragan Stojkovic's men staring defeat in the face. Yet, in a dramatic twist deep into added time, Luka Jovic emerged as the hero for Serbia, rising high to head home and snatch a crucial point from the jaws of defeat.

The draw ensures that Serbia's Euro 2024 campaign remains alive, albeit with challenges ahead. Meanwhile, Slovenia will rue missed opportunities but take heart from a resilient performance that almost secured them a historic victory in European Championship competition.

Both teams now turn their attention to their remaining group stage fixtures, knowing that every point will be vital in their quest for progression in one of football's most prestigious tournaments.

