Euro 2024: England secure narrow 1-0 win over Serbia courtesy Jude Bellingham's header in opener (WATCH)

England clinched a tense 1-0 victory over Serbia in their crucial Euro 2024 opener on Sunday night, with Jude Bellingham's decisive header making the difference.

The match, hosted at Germany's Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, kicked off with high intensity as both teams looked to assert dominance early on. It was England who drew first blood when Jude Bellingham capitalized on Bukayo Saka's deflected cross with a powerful header that left Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic rooted to the spot.

The Real Madrid star's goal in the 13th minute of the clash injected confidence into the English side, who sought to build on their early advantage.

England's attacking intent didn’t stop there. Just moments after Bellingham’s opener, Kyle Walker made a surging run into the penalty area. His pace and determination saw him cut through the Serbian defense, but his precise cutback flashed across the face of goal, narrowly missing the outstretched boots of his teammates.

Serbia, however, came out of the halftime break with renewed determination, pressing England high up the pitch and creating early chances to level the score.

Filip Mladenovic orchestrated a promising attack as he attempted to set up Aleksandar Mitrovic in the box. The Serbian striker, known for his aerial prowess, looked to capitalize on the opportunity, but England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford demonstrated his composure and shot-stopping ability, swiftly intercepting the dangerous pass.

Serbia's offensive intent continued to unsettle England's defense, prompting Gareth Southgate's side to focus on maintaining their slim lead.

As the match progressed, England aimed to regain dominance. Harry Kane almost extended their lead with a powerful header from Jarrod Bowen's precise cross. However, Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic denied Kane's effort with a spectacular save, tipping the ball onto the crossbar.

Serbia, pushing for an equalizer, saw Dusan Vlahovic threaten with a strong long-range shot that tested Jordan Pickford. The England goalkeeper reacted swiftly, parrying the ball away to maintain his team's narrow lead.

England is set to meet Denmark in their Group C match on Thursday at 9:30 pm IST. Earlier today, Denmark secured a 1-1 draw against Slovenia. The match marked Christian Eriksen's return to the competition, scoring an emotional goal four years after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch against Finland during Euro 2020.

