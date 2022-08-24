Manchester United sealed a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in their Premier League clash on Monday, and football's poetic commentary Peter Drury delivered yet another goosebumps moment for fans of the sport.

Manchester United finally registered their first win of the Premier League 2022-23 season against Liverpool on Monday at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have had a terrible start to their campaign under new manager Erik ten Hag, losing to Brentford and Brighton in their first two games.

The Dutchman has had trouble getting his team going so far this season, but when they thrashed Liverpool 2-1 in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd, supporters got our first sight of what he wants his United project to look like.

A few lineup adjustments better suited a more aggressive and front-footed approach gave United a real boost.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were the two who led the charge against Jurgen Klopp's team, scoring either side of halftime to put the Reds to rest despite a late goal from Mohamed Salah giving the visitors a little chance of a comeback.

They were also highly well-considered aims. And a well-taken goal deserves the epic commentary to back it up accordingly. Who better than football's poetic commentator Peter Drury to lead the charge? However, Drury, who now lends his voice to American audiences, was missed by those in England and Premier League fans worldwide.

The 54-year-old, now an official commentator for NBC Sports, provided fans with a spectacular effort from the gantry, just as Sancho and Rashford did for United. Due to his always epic pieces of criticism, Drury has recently become somewhat of a fan favourite and cultural phenomenon.

Although not everyone likes his expensive and flamboyant style, it's difficult to argue that anyone in the industry is superior to him. He gets it, to put it mildly. Peter Drury demonstrated this by providing two fantastic pieces of commentary over both of the goals scored by the Red Devils on Monday night in the United vs Liverpool match, which has since gone viral on Twitter.

Let's start with the first goal, which was scored by Sancho, who used a beautiful turn to send half of Liverpool's defence to the shops and score 1-0.

The second for United then arrived in classic counterattack style. And of course, it had to be a Rashford goal in front of the Stretford End, with a helper from a returning Anthony Martial. "Manchester United are living again," said Drury in a line that has now become a massive hit among fans of the Red Devils.

Drury is excellent at what he does, so while it is unfortunate that football fans in the UK don't get to hear him more frequently on Sky or BT Sport, it makes moments like this one even more special.

While Liverpool fans continue to nurse their wounds, United fans may marvel at Drury's outstanding commentary and three significant points. After drawing with Fulham and Crystal Palace earlier in the season, the Reds are yet to register a win in this Premier League campaign. Injury-related setbacks have undoubtedly contributed, but regardless of who is available for selection on Saturday, a win against Bournemouth at home is necessary.

