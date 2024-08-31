Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling joins Arsenal on shock loan move, says 'this is perfect fir for me' (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events on transfer deadline day, Arsenal has completed a shock loan signing of Raheem Sterling from Chelsea, signaling an end to his turbulent spell at Stamford Bridge. The deal, finalized in the early hours of Saturday morning, marks a significant move for both clubs as they reshape their squads for the season.

    Raheem Sterling, who has struggled to find his best form at Chelsea under manager Enzo Maresca, expressed his enthusiasm about the move. "It's an unbelievable feeling. It's really exciting. I'm buzzing," Sterling said. He further elaborated on his decision, stating, "It's one where we kind of left it late but it's one I was hoping for. Looking at everything, I'm just, like, 'This is a perfect fit for me', and I'm super happy we got it over the line."

    Sterling, 29, highlighted the sense of unity and ambition at Arsenal, which he finds appealing. He remarked on his discussions with Arsenal's sporting director, Edu, and praised the team’s collective spirit and the journey they are on under Mikel Arteta. "You can see the hunger, and I keep saying again, the togetherness is something I'm looking to be a part of," he added.

    Chelsea confirmed the loan move in a statement, saying: "Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has completed a season-long loan move to Arsenal. Raheem joined the Blues from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 and has scored 19 goals across 81 appearances. He will now spend the remainder of the campaign at the Emirates. Good luck, Raheem."

    A key factor in Sterling’s departure was his substantial 325,000 pounds-per-week wages. Both clubs have agreed on a financial arrangement to split his salary for the duration of the loan, facilitating the move despite the initial stumbling block.

    Arsenal's decision to acquire Sterling comes as part of their efforts to strengthen their attacking options. Earlier reports indicated that Arsenal was also offered Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman. However, they moved swiftly to secure Sterling’s services, a player who has previously thrived under Arteta’s guidance at Manchester City.

    In a parallel development, Jadon Sancho is poised to replace Sterling at Chelsea. Sancho, currently out of favor at Manchester United following a high-profile fallout with head coach Erik ten Hag, is set to join Chelsea on loan with an obligation to buy. The permanent transfer is reportedly valued at around 23 million pounds.

    Sancho’s move to Stamford Bridge is seen as a strategic reinforcement for Chelsea, who are looking to inject fresh talent into their squad. The former Borussia Dortmund star's arrival is expected to bring a new dynamic to Chelsea’s attacking play.

