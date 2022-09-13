Byron Castillo's fake ID scandal explained: Why Ecuador faces World Cup axe; which team could replace them?

Ecuador could be kicked out of the Qatar World Cup 2022 after Byron Castillo admitted to using a false birth certificate in a 2018 confession that was covered up by the Ecuador Football Federation (FEF).

FIFA's Appeals Commission are due to rule on the case of Byron Castillo on Thursday. According to new information obtained by the Daily Mail, Ecuador might be kicked out of the tournament and might change who Qatar will play in the opening match and who England will play in the round of 16.

It all comes down to whether Castillo, who made eight appearances in the tournament's qualifying in Qatar, was born in Colombia or Ecuador.

According to an audio recording of Castillo from four years ago, the right-back is a citizen of Colombia, and the FEF was aware of this and has remained quiet about it ever since.

Castillo confessed he was born in 1995, not 1998, as indicated on his Ecuadorian birth certificate in the formal interview conducted by the head of the FEF's Investigative Commission in 2018.

In addition, the right-back confessed to changing his name on the fake paper, gave a detailed account of his journey from Tumaco, Colombia, to San Lorenzo, Ecuador, and identified the Ecuadorian businessman who gave him the new identity.

Key details of Byron Castillo's 2018 confession exposes cover-up

An audio recording of Castillo's conversation with investigators from four years ago was made available by Sportsmail today. This exchange will stun South American football and get FIFA into trouble.

"When exactly were you born?" Castillo is asked on the recording, to which he replies, "In 95."

The investigator's following question is, "And which year does the ID have?" and Castillo responds, "98."

The right-back is then asked, "What are your real names?" He answers, "Bayron Javier Castillo Segura."

Castillo then describes leaving his home in Tumaco for San Lorenzo.

"I crossed the border because, you know, teams from Tumaco play in San Lorenzo," Castillo says. 'I went to do some trials in San Lorenzo, I remember that very well. I never got picked for any of the teams at those trials, but my friend who was picked never turned up so I went instead," he said.

"I went home, I told my parents that I have to go, but in that time we didn't have any money, I remember that very well. There was no money. And I started crying. So my Dad said maybe another time and my Mum as well. My mum was worried, she didn't want to do this to me and this and that. And I was worried. My Dad left around 7, he came back at 11 or 12, with money, 20,000 Colombian pesos. With that I travelled to San Lorenzo," Castillo added.

"I arrived and I didn't know how to fix things. I didn't know. They said this and that. We are going to do this, we are going to help you. I needed help. I came here because I wanted to help my family. I knew the situation there in Tumaco. I arrived and started playing without any problem, oblivious. And just now I see all the problems come up," he remarked.

Castillo also names NorteAmerica owner Marco Zambrano as the man responsible for providing his new paperwork.

"Marco Zambrano did everything for you at the beginning?" Castillo is asked. "Sure, he told me he was going to help me, this and that," he claimed.

FIFA monitoring the Byron Castillo situation since April

Castillo's nationality as a Colombian is established by a letter explaining the Investigative Commission's findings given to the FEF's president and Disciplinary Commission in December 2018.

Castillo was born in Tumaco in 1995. Despite this, he was formally declared an Ecuadorian citizen by the FEF in 2019.

Since April, when the Chilean FA claimed Castillo was ineligible because he was an illegal immigrant, FIFA has been looking into the situation.

Castillo's identity was originally questioned in 2015 after his attempted transfer between two Ecuadorian clubs, Norteamerica and Club Emelec, failed due to "irregularities" in his paperwork.

Qatar is scheduled to play Ecuador in the World Cup 2022 opening match on November 20. The June hearing did not include this material.

Ecuador might not participate in Qatar 2022 due to FIFA action.

Because Ecuador's FEF appears to have rejected the findings of their investigation, FIFA's Appeals Commission will be pressured by the audio tape that Sportsmail made public today to act quickly.

At the time of the investigation in 2018, Castillo had already won a junior international cap for Ecuador. Still, he didn't take the field in a senior game until 2021, when he won the first of his ten total caps.

Despite never publicly bringing up his nationality, Castillo has been invited to testify via video link before FIFA's Appeals Commission to address their questions. It's unclear at the moment if he intends to go.

What happens if Ecuador is booted out of Qatar World Cup 2022?

If FIFA followed recent history and awarded two 3-0 victories if their protest against Ecuador was upheld, Chile would move up from seventh to fourth in the South American qualifying campaign ahead of Peru on goal differential, earning them a ticket in Qatar.

If Ecuador is eliminated and all their games are forfeited, Peru might be the other potential winner because they placed fifth in the standings.

In four World Cup 2016, Bolivia used defender Nelson Cabrera, who had previously represented Paraguay. Chile and Peru won those games 3-0 to eliminate Bolivia from the tournament.

