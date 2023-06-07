BREAKING: Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami in MLS next season; heartbreak for Barcelona fans

Legendary forward Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami in the next MLS season and the Argentine will make an official announcement in the next few hours.

In a massive heartbreak for Barcelona fans, legendary forward Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami in the next Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to confirm the news and added that an official announcement from the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star will be made in the next few hours.

"Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami. Messi will play in MLS next season. No more chances for Barcelona despite trying to make it happen," Romano stated on Twitter.