    BREAKING: Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami in MLS next season; heartbreak for Barcelona fans

    Legendary forward Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami in the next MLS season and the Argentine will make an official announcement in the next few hours.

    football BREAKING Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami in MLS next season; heartbreak for Barcelona fans snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 9:40 PM IST

    In a massive heartbreak for Barcelona fans, legendary forward Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami in the next Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to confirm the news and added that an official announcement from the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star will be made in the next few hours.

    Also read: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami: Inside Argentine's luxurious $9 million Miami apartment with car lift

    "Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami. Messi will play in MLS next season. No more chances for Barcelona despite trying to make it happen," Romano stated on Twitter.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 9:40 PM IST
