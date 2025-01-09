Bentacur's on-pitch collapse: Tottenham star shares health update, posts pic with fiancee

Tottenham Hotspur clinched victory in the home leg of the Carabo Cup semifinal tie against the defending champions Liverpool, but there was a sense of concern from both sides as well as among the fans when Rodrigo Bentancur fell on the ground after suffering an injury.

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur gave his fans a sign of relief after he posted an update on his health condition following an injury scare during the team's 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, January 8.

Tottenham Hotspur clinched victory in the home leg of the semifinal tie against the defending champions Liverpool, but there was a sense of concern from both sides as well as among the fans when Bentancur fell on the ground after suffering an injury. Just five minutes into the match, the 27-year-old was going for a header near the goalpost from the Tottenham corner. However, Rodrigo Bentancur had a bad fall as he left motionless on the field, leaving the teams and fans at the stadium.

The response from the medical team was swift as soon as Tottenham gestured for immediate help and the Uruguayan international was treated for nine before he was stretched off the field to loud applause from both sets of supporters at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Rodrigo Bentancur was rushed to the hospital for further treatment of his injury. His fiancee Melany La Banca too rushed to the hospital, where he was admitted.

In order to give reassurance to the fans who were concerned about his well-being after an injury scare, Rodrigo Bentancur posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story and wrote, "'All good, guys! Thank you for the messages!!! Congratulations for the victory boys!!!"

Rodrigo Bentancur's return to the field remains uncertain, but the fans are relieved to see him happy. This was first game for the midfielder since his suspense from the Tottemham's defeat against West Ham in the last weekend of Premier League gameweek.

After Bentancur was stretched off the field, the semi-final match between Tottenham and Liverpool continued. In the first half, neither of the sides could net a goal. However, in the second half, the match got intense as both teams were determined to break the deadlock. In the 86th minute, Lucas Bergvall netted a goal for Spurs to give the side a 1-0 lead over the defending champions before the final whistle blew.

Tottenham Hotspur will head into second leg with 1-0 aggregate against Liverpool at Anfield Stadium on February 6th.

