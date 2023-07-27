Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arsenal triumphs in an exhilarating 'Eight-Goal' friendly against Barcelona at SoFi Stadium

    The SoFi Stadium witnessed an electrifying friendly clash between football giants Arsenal and Barcelona, filled with excitement and drama as the teams scored a total of eight goals. 

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    The SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles witnessed a sensational encounter as Arsenal fought back from behind to secure a stunning victory against Barcelona. From the very start, intensity filled the air, with tackles flying in relentlessly. Barcelona took an early lead courtesy of Abde Ezzalzouli's impressive play, setting up Raphinha for the opening goal, which was later converted by Robert Lewandowski from the rebound.

    However, Arsenal's relentless attacking efforts paid off, and Bukayo Saka swiftly equalized, capitalizing on a defensive error by Andreas Christensen. The Englishman had a chance to add to his tally from the penalty spot but narrowly missed the target. It was Barcelona who managed to regain the lead, with Raphinha's free-kick deflecting off the wall and leaving Aaron Ramsdale stranded.

    Yet, just before the half-time whistle, Arsenal responded brilliantly, as Saka's brilliant run and assist found Martin Ødegaard, who directed the ball into the net through a Kai Havertz header.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi reaches historic milestone, scoring against 100 different opponents

    The second half kicked off at a rapid pace, with Barcelona making changes to their entire side. Both teams came close to scoring, but it was Leandro Trossard who struck a decisive blow, driving a powerful left-footed shot into the far corner.

    As the customary pre-season substitutions continued, Trossard found the back of the net again, converting a perfectly placed cross from Kieran Tierney to extend Arsenal's lead to 4-2.

    Barcelona, determined to make a comeback, found the net once more, with Ferran Torres capitalizing on a defensive mistake by Rob Holding. However, Arsenal quickly stamped their authority once again, sealing the victory with a magnificent long-range strike from Fabio Vieira just outside the box.

    Also Read: Jude Bellingham's stunning debut goal seals Real Madrid's victory against Manchester United

    This exhilarating encounter showcased the attacking prowess of both teams, leaving fans eager for more exciting football in the upcoming matches. Arsenal's next challenge will be against Monaco at the Emirates Stadium, while Barcelona looks ahead to a clash with Real Madrid in their upcoming fixture.

    Goal Scorers: Saka 13', Havertz 43', Trossard 55', 78', Vieira 90'; Lewandowski 7', Raphinha 34', Torres 88'.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 3:19 PM IST
