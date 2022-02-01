EPL 2021-22: Joao Cancelo signs 2-year contract extension with Manchester City

Manchester City will continue to be powered by Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese has signed a two-year contract extension with the Cityzens. He will play until 2027.

In a fascinating development, Manchester City was bolstered by a piece of good news, as defender Joao Cancelo extended his contract at the club by a couple of years. He is new contract now is set to run until 2027, which will allow him to complete eight years at the Etihad Stadium until then.

Cancelo has been sensational in the defensive line-up for City since joining the club in 2019. Since then, he has featured in 106 matches for the club across competitions, besides scoring three goals as well. Overall, he has scored 16 goals in 311 games, while he has also won a couple of titles at Etihad.

“Manchester City is a fantastic club, so I am delighted to have signed this new agreement. City players have everything they need to reach their full potential, with amazing facilities, world-class teammates and an incredible manager who pushes us every single day,” Cancelo told City after signing his contract extension.

City head coach Pep Guardiola too was delighted with the same, besides hailing Cancelo’s talent, as he said, “Joao can use both legs perfectly. His natural position is right, but he is now adapting very well on the left. When one player arrives from another culture, he needs time to adapt. Even myself needed time. The way we wanted to play, he needed time. Sometimes you are patient, sometimes not.”

Since arriving in City, Cancelo has also won three individual accolades: