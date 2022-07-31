Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: India hammers low-key Ghana 11-0 in men's hockey opener

    India men were off to an imposing start in 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) hockey. It hammered Ghana 11-0.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India hammers low-key Ghana 11-0 in men hockey opener-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 11:24 PM IST

    India's men's hockey team destroyed a lowborn Ghana 11-0 in its opening Pool B match of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, the 22nd edition, in Birmingham on Sunday. The Indians were expectedly relentless in their attacks and wholly controlled the proceedings until the end. The Indians played to their strength and scored five in the opening half before hammering in four and a couple more in the final two quarters. India converted six of the 13 penalty corners it earned. Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh (11th, 35th, 53rd) scored a hat-trick. At the same time, Abhishek (2nd minute), Shamsher Singh (14th), Akashdeep Singh (20th), Jugraj Singh (22nd, 43rd), Nilakanta Sharma (38th), Varun Kumar (39th) and Mandeep Singh (48th) were among the other scorers for the side.

    It was a thoroughly dominating performance by the Indians, as they hardly let Ghana into their box. Ghana had its rare chances after earning five penalty corners, but the Indian defence was up far too strong to deny its opponents. The Indians were right on the money, guaranteeing their first penalty corner in the opening minute of the match, as Abhishek was at the right place at the perfect time to fire into the target on the rebound.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW - Social media rejoices as India brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets

    The Indians kept applying the pressure and secured another penalty corner in the 11th minute, which Harmanpreet duly converted. Shamsher extended the lead by pushing home a sharp move from Lalit Upadhayay and Abhishek. Akshdeep made the scoreline 4-0 in the 20th minute with a fine reverse hit after receiving an accurate pass from Abhishek.

    India was awarded another penalty corner a couple of minutes later, and Jugraj successfully converted it. Five minutes after the ends were changed, Harmanpreet scored his second goal from another penalty corner. Three minutes later, Nilakanta joined the party, putting in the rebound after Ghana goalkeeper Offei saved a shot off Jarmanpreet.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Twitter triumphant as weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga gives India 2nd gold

    In the subsequent minute, Varun Kumar converted another penalty corner to gain his opening goal in the competition. Jugraj Singh scored his second from a penalty corner. In the fourth and final quarter, Mandeep and Harmanpreet netted a goal each to close the tally. India will next play England on Monday (8.30 pm).

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 11:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: Visa issues put final 2 T20Is in USA under the cloud-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: Visa issues put final 2 T20Is in USA under the cloud

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW: Social media rejoices as India women brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW: Social media rejoices as India brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi all-praise for Sindhu, Chopra following exceptional current performances-ayh

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi all-praise for Sindhu, Chopra following exceptional current performances

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Twitter triumphant as weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga gives India 2nd gold-ayh

    CWG 2022: Twitter triumphant as weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga gives India 2nd gold

    Here is how MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad played huge role in Mukesh Choudhary cricket journey-ayh

    Here's how MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad played huge role in Mukesh Choudhary's cricket journey

    Recent Stories

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: Visa issues put final 2 T20Is in USA under the cloud-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: Visa issues put final 2 T20Is in USA under the cloud

    ED seizes Rs 11.50 lakh unaccounted cash from Sanjay Raut's resident; Shiv Sena MP alleges frame-up snt

    ED seizes Rs 11.50 lakh unaccounted cash from Sanjay Raut's resident; Shiv Sena MP alleges frame-up

    Now congress mp Adhir Chowdhury demands apology from bjp Smriti Irani for not using prefix before President's name snt

    Now, Adhir Chowdhury demands apology from Smriti Irani for not using prefix before President's name

    RIP 'Axel': Saluting Army's canine soldier who helped kill JeM terrorist and save mosque in J&K snt

    RIP 'Axel': Saluting Army's canine soldier who helped kill JeM terrorist and save mosque in J&K

    ULTRA SEXY video, pictures: Beyonce flaunts her curvy body in Renaissance's cover RBA

    ULTRA SEXY video, pictures: Beyonce flaunts her curvy body in Renaissance's cover

    Recent Videos

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon