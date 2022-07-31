CWG 2022: India hammers low-key Ghana 11-0 in men's hockey opener

India's men's hockey team destroyed a lowborn Ghana 11-0 in its opening Pool B match of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, the 22nd edition, in Birmingham on Sunday. The Indians were expectedly relentless in their attacks and wholly controlled the proceedings until the end. The Indians played to their strength and scored five in the opening half before hammering in four and a couple more in the final two quarters. India converted six of the 13 penalty corners it earned. Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh (11th, 35th, 53rd) scored a hat-trick. At the same time, Abhishek (2nd minute), Shamsher Singh (14th), Akashdeep Singh (20th), Jugraj Singh (22nd, 43rd), Nilakanta Sharma (38th), Varun Kumar (39th) and Mandeep Singh (48th) were among the other scorers for the side.

It was a thoroughly dominating performance by the Indians, as they hardly let Ghana into their box. Ghana had its rare chances after earning five penalty corners, but the Indian defence was up far too strong to deny its opponents. The Indians were right on the money, guaranteeing their first penalty corner in the opening minute of the match, as Abhishek was at the right place at the perfect time to fire into the target on the rebound.

The Indians kept applying the pressure and secured another penalty corner in the 11th minute, which Harmanpreet duly converted. Shamsher extended the lead by pushing home a sharp move from Lalit Upadhayay and Abhishek. Akshdeep made the scoreline 4-0 in the 20th minute with a fine reverse hit after receiving an accurate pass from Abhishek.

India was awarded another penalty corner a couple of minutes later, and Jugraj successfully converted it. Five minutes after the ends were changed, Harmanpreet scored his second goal from another penalty corner. Three minutes later, Nilakanta joined the party, putting in the rebound after Ghana goalkeeper Offei saved a shot off Jarmanpreet.

In the subsequent minute, Varun Kumar converted another penalty corner to gain his opening goal in the competition. Jugraj Singh scored his second from a penalty corner. In the fourth and final quarter, Mandeep and Harmanpreet netted a goal each to close the tally. India will next play England on Monday (8.30 pm).

