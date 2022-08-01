CWG 2022: Here's how the Indian action is planned out for Day 4

India continues its quest for gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Here is India's schedule for Day 4 action.

India is continuing its quest for gold in the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG), the 22nd edition, in Birmingham. India has had a decent outing in the three days so far, winning five medals, including a couple of gold medals. Interestingly, all five medals have come in weightlifting so far. While Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the yellow metal, Sanket Sargar and Bidyarani Devi got the silver, while Gururaj Poojary bagged the bronze. India is scheduled for some fine action on Day 5, on Monday, which ranges from Swimming, Table Tennis, Boxing, Cycling, Hockey, Weightlifting, Judo, Squash and Lawn Bowls. Check out the complete schedule below:

Swimming

Men's 100m butterfly heat 6 - Sajan Prakash (3.51 pm)

Table Tennis

Men's team semifinal (11.30 pm)

Boxing

48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm)

54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm)

75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)

Cycling

Women's Keiren first round - Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6.32 pm)

Men's 40km points race qualifying - Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6.52 pm)

Men's 1000m time trial finals - Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9.37 pm)

Women's 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)

Hockey

Men's Pool B - India versus England (8.30 pm)

Weightlifting

Men's 81kg - Ajay Singh (2 pm)

Women's 71 Kg - Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)

Judo

Men's 66kg Elimination round of 16 - Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards)

Men's 60kg Elimination round of 16 - Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards)

Women's 48kg quarterfinals - Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm)

Women's 57kg Elimination round of 16 - Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)

Squash

Women's singles plate quarterfinals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4.30 pm)

Women's singles quarterfinal - Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm)

Lawn Bowls

Women's four semifinals: 1 pm