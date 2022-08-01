Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Here's how the Indian action is planned out for Day 4

    India continues its quest for gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Here is India's schedule for Day 4 action.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Here is how the Indian action is planned out for Day 4-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    India is continuing its quest for gold in the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG), the 22nd edition, in Birmingham. India has had a decent outing in the three days so far, winning five medals, including a couple of gold medals. Interestingly, all five medals have come in weightlifting so far. While Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the yellow metal, Sanket Sargar and Bidyarani Devi got the silver, while Gururaj Poojary bagged the bronze. India is scheduled for some fine action on Day 5, on Monday, which ranges from Swimming, Table Tennis, Boxing, Cycling, Hockey, Weightlifting, Judo, Squash and Lawn Bowls. Check out the complete schedule below:

    Swimming
    Men's 100m butterfly heat 6 - Sajan Prakash (3.51 pm)

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - INDIA HAMMERS LOW-KEY GHANA 11-0 IN MEN'S HOCKEY OPENER

    Table Tennis
    Men's team semifinal (11.30 pm)

    Boxing
    48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm)
    54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm)
    75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW - Social media rejoices as India brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Here is how the Indian action is planned out for Day 4-ayh

    Cycling
    Women's Keiren first round - Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6.32 pm)
    Men's 40km points race qualifying - Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6.52 pm)
    Men's 1000m time trial finals - Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9.37 pm)
    Women's 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)

    Hockey
    Men's Pool B - India versus England (8.30 pm)

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Twitter triumphant as weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga gives India 2nd gold

    Weightlifting
    Men's 81kg - Ajay Singh (2 pm)
    Women's 71 Kg - Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)

    Judo
    Men's 66kg Elimination round of 16 - Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards)
    Men's 60kg Elimination round of 16 - Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards)
    Women's 48kg quarterfinals - Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm)
    Women's 57kg Elimination round of 16 - Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Manipur in celebration mode after Mirabai Chanu's gold rush

    Squash
    Women's singles plate quarterfinals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4.30 pm)
    Women's singles quarterfinal - Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm)

    Lawn Bowls
    Women's four semifinals: 1 pm

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 2:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India hammers low-key Ghana 11-0 in men hockey opener-ayh

    CWG 2022: India hammers low-key Ghana 11-0 in men's hockey opener

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: Visa issues put final 2 T20Is in USA under the cloud-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: Visa issues put final 2 T20Is in USA under the cloud

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW: Social media rejoices as India women brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW: Social media rejoices as India brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi all-praise for Sindhu, Chopra following exceptional current performances-ayh

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi all-praise for Sindhu, Chopra following exceptional current performances

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Twitter triumphant as weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga gives India 2nd gold-ayh

    CWG 2022: Twitter triumphant as weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga gives India 2nd gold

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Predictions for August 1 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for August 1: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions August 1 to August 7 Here s how your week would be gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, August 1 to August 7: Here's how your week would be

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from August 1 to August 7 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 1 to August 7

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for August 1 to August 7 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for August 1 to August 7

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India hammers low-key Ghana 11-0 in men hockey opener-ayh

    CWG 2022: India hammers low-key Ghana 11-0 in men's hockey opener

    Recent Videos

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon