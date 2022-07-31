CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW: Social media rejoices as India brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets

The Indian women's cricket team was ostensibly back to its winning ways. On Sunday, it earned its maiden points in the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), defeating arch-rival Pakistan by eight wickets in its second Group A match at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India had lost its opening match to world champion Australia by three wickets, despite being on course to win the tie. With this win, India has risen to the top of the Group A table, having played a game more and has a batter net-run rate of all, having won this match within just 12 overs. India's remaining group-stage tie would be against Barbados on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat, as it began on an uneasy note, losing Iram Javed (0) in the second over to medium-pacer Meghna Singh, with no runs on the board. The duo of opener Muneeba Ali (32) and skipper Bismah Maroof (17) contributed 50 for the second wicket before the latter fell to off-spinner Sneh Rana in the ninth. At the same time, in the exact over, the former departed just a run later.

Thereon, the floodgates were opened for Pakistan, as the remaining batters could not get the partnerships going, with the team getting bundled out for 99 by the 18th over. Rana and orthodox-spinner Radha Yadav claimed a couple in a joint bowling effort for India. In reply, openers Shafali Verma (16) and Smriti Mandhana (63*) put on 61 before the former was sent back by leg-spinner Tuba Hassan in the sixth.

However, with this stand, India had already confirmed its modern points for the tournament. Then, Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana (14) added 33 more for the second before off-spinner Omaima Sohail knocked over the latter in the 11th. While the former brought up her 14th T20I half-century by then, she and Jemimah Rodrigues (2*) got the job done by eight wickets within the 12th over.

Brief scores: PAKW 99 in 18 overs (Muneeba- 32; Rana- 2/15) lost to INDW 102/2 in 11.4 overs (Mandhana- 63*; Hassan- 1/18) by eight wickets.