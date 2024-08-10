CAS defers Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics silver appeal to Sunday, verdict likely to be made public on Aug 13

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ad-hoc division will take an additional day to reach a decision on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the women's 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The 29-year-old athlete was disqualified after being 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in on Wednesday. The eagerly awaited verdict, initially expected to be announced this evening, has now been delayed.

"The ad-hoc division of CAS has extended time till 6pm on August 11, 2024, for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee to issue a decision," the IOA said in a statement.

"The reasoned order will be issued at a later date," it added.

An IOA source indicates that the decision will likely be made public on August 13, two days after the Paris Games conclude.

Phogat, who was ousted from the final match against gold medalist Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the USA, has contested the decision, requesting that she be awarded a joint silver medal alongside Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez. Lopez, who lost to Phogat in the semifinals, replaced her in the final.

During the hearing, Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC reviewed submissions from Phogat’s legal team, including senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, as well as representatives from the United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also participated as an interested party.

