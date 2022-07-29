CWG 2022: Here is the schedule of India in action on Day 1

The 2022 Commonwealth Games got off the mark on Thursday. The competitive opening day of the event is on Friday, and here's the schedule of India in action on the first day.

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) kicked off on Thursday with a colourful opening ceremony held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. The event will witness over 1,000 athletes fighting for Commonwealth glory in the respective sporting categories for the next 11 days. India also happens to be a part of it, as it would be fielding 215 athletes. Having finished third in the medals tally last year at Gold Coast, it would aim for a similar or even better performance. In contrast, it has traditionally spent in the top-five in the medals chart in nearly every edition. Ahead of another successful stint, we present India's schedule for Friday (competitive Day 1 of the event).

SWIMMING

Kushagra Rawat - 400m FreeStyle Heats (3:00 pm)

Ashish Kumar Singh - 100m BackStroke S9 Heats (3:00 pm)

Sajan Prakash - 50m Butterfly Heats (3:00 pm)

Srihari Nataraj - 100m BackStroke H (3:00 pm)

Kushagra Rawat - (if qualified)- 400m Freestyle Final (1:30 pm)

Ashish Kumar Singh - (if qualified)- 100m Backstroke S9 Final (11:30 pm)

Sajan Prakash - (if qualified)- 50m Butterfly Semis (11:30 pm)

Srihari Nataraj - (if qualified)- 100m Backstroke Semis (11:30 pm)

CRICKET

India vs Australia- Group A Preliminary Round (3:30 pm)

BOXING

Shiva Thapa - men's 63.5kg Round of 32 (5:00 pm)

GYMNASTICS

Yogeshwar, Satyajit, Saif - men's individual and team qualifying (1:30 pm)

Men's team final (if qualified) (10:00 pm)

HOCKEY

India v Ghana- Women Group Stage (6:30 pm)

LAWN BOWLS

Nayanmoni - Women Singles (1:00 pm)

Dinesh, Navneet, Chandan- Men Triples (1:00 pm)

Sunil, Mridul- Men Pair Round 1 (7:30 pm)

Rupa, Tania, Lovely- Women Four Round 1 (7:30 pm)

SQUASH

Saurav, Ramit, Abhay - Round of 64 (4:30 pm)

Joshna, Sunayna, Anahat- Round of 64 (4:30 pm)

Men Singles - Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

Women Singles - Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

TABLE TENNIS

Men Team - Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Women Team- Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Men Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

Women Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

TRACK CYCLING

Vishwajeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha, Dinesh- Men Team Pursuit Qualification (2:30 pm)

Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala- Women Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)

Rojit, Ronaldo, David, Esow- Men Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)

Men Team Pursuit Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Women Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Men Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

TRIATHLON

Adarsh, Vishwanath - Men Final (3:30 pm)

Sanjana, Pragnya- Women Final (5:30 pm)

BADMINTON

India vs Pakistan - group stage of mixed team event (6:30 pm)

(With inputs from PTI)