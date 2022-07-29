Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Here is the schedule of India in action on Day 1

    The 2022 Commonwealth Games got off the mark on Thursday. The competitive opening day of the event is on Friday, and here's the schedule of India in action on the first day.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Here is the schedule of India in action on Day 1-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

    The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) kicked off on Thursday with a colourful opening ceremony held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. The event will witness over 1,000 athletes fighting for Commonwealth glory in the respective sporting categories for the next 11 days. India also happens to be a part of it, as it would be fielding 215 athletes. Having finished third in the medals tally last year at Gold Coast, it would aim for a similar or even better performance. In contrast, it has traditionally spent in the top-five in the medals chart in nearly every edition. Ahead of another successful stint, we present India's schedule for Friday (competitive Day 1 of the event).

    SWIMMING
    Kushagra Rawat - 400m FreeStyle Heats (3:00 pm)
    Ashish Kumar Singh - 100m BackStroke S9 Heats (3:00 pm)
    Sajan Prakash - 50m Butterfly Heats (3:00 pm)
    Srihari Nataraj - 100m BackStroke H (3:00 pm)
    Kushagra Rawat - (if qualified)- 400m Freestyle Final (1:30 pm)
    Ashish Kumar Singh - (if qualified)- 100m Backstroke S9 Final (11:30 pm)
    Sajan Prakash - (if qualified)- 50m Butterfly Semis (11:30 pm)
    Srihari Nataraj - (if qualified)- 100m Backstroke Semis (11:30 pm)

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - BIRMINGHAM SHINES FOLLOWING A SPECTACULAR OPENING CEREMONY

    CRICKET
    India vs Australia- Group A Preliminary Round (3:30 pm)

    BOXING
    Shiva Thapa - men's 63.5kg Round of 32 (5:00 pm)

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain handed easy draws in opening round

    GYMNASTICS
    Yogeshwar, Satyajit, Saif - men's individual and team qualifying (1:30 pm)
    Men's team final (if qualified) (10:00 pm)

    HOCKEY
    India v Ghana- Women Group Stage (6:30 pm)

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - CHECK OUT INDIA'S COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR THE EVENT

    LAWN BOWLS
    Nayanmoni - Women Singles (1:00 pm)
    Dinesh, Navneet, Chandan- Men Triples (1:00 pm)
    Sunil, Mridul- Men Pair Round 1 (7:30 pm)
    Rupa, Tania, Lovely- Women Four Round 1 (7:30 pm)

    SQUASH
    Saurav, Ramit, Abhay - Round of 64 (4:30 pm)
    Joshna, Sunayna, Anahat- Round of 64 (4:30 pm)
    Men Singles - Round of 64 (10:30 pm)
    Women Singles - Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - INDIA WOMEN TO SEEK INSPIRATION FROM TOKYO OLYMPICS TO END HOCKEY MEDAL DROUGHT

    TABLE TENNIS
    Men Team - Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)
    Women Team- Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)
    Men Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)
    Women Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

    TRACK CYCLING
    Vishwajeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha, Dinesh- Men Team Pursuit Qualification (2:30 pm)
    Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala- Women Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)
    Rojit, Ronaldo, David, Esow- Men Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)
    Men Team Pursuit Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)
    Women Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)
    Men Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - India looking to make 'surprise' gains despite shooting drought

    TRIATHLON
    Adarsh, Vishwanath - Men Final (3:30 pm)
    Sanjana, Pragnya- Women Final (5:30 pm)

    BADMINTON
    India vs Pakistan - group stage of mixed team event (6:30 pm)

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: India eyes formidable start against a luckless West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: India eyes formidable start against a luckless Windies

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain handed easy draws in opening round-ayh

    CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain handed easy draws in opening round

    football champions league Ban Fenerbahce trends after fans taunt Dynamo Kyiv with 'Vladimir Putin' chants; UEFA investigates snt

    'Ban Fenerbahce' trends after fans taunt Dynamo Kyiv with 'Vladimir Putin' chants; UEFA investigates

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Check out India complete schedule for the event-ayh

    CWG 2022: Check out India's complete schedule for the event

    44th Chess Olympiad: India slams Pakistan for 'politicising' prestigious event snt

    Pakistan boycotts 44th Chess Olympiad; India says decision 'highly unfortunate'

    Recent Stories

    Good Luck Jerry LEAKED online: Janhvi Kapoor's Hotstar film is out on TamilBlasters, Filmyzilla and more RBA

    Good Luck Jerry LEAKED online: Janhvi Kapoor's Hotstar film is out on TamilBlasters, Filmyzilla and more

    SWR introduces five MEMU express special trains to reach Bengaluru airport; know details here - adt

    SWR introduces five MEMU express special trains to reach Bengaluru airport; know details here

    IndiGo flight skids off runway in Jorhat wheels get stuck passengers safe gcw

    IndiGo flight skids off runway in Jorhat, wheels get stuck; passengers safe

    Happy Islamic New Year 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook/WhatsApp messages and greetings for Muharram RBA

    Happy Islamic New Year 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook/WhatsApp messages and greetings for loved ones

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Birmingham shines following a spectacular opening ceremony-ayh

    CWG 2022: Birmingham shines following a spectacular opening ceremony (PICTURES)

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon