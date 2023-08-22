Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Will give my best, says Praggnanandhaa ahead of FIDE World Cup summit clash against Magnus Carlsen

    Indian prodigy R Praggnanandhaa has surged into the final of the FIDE World Cup, setting the stage for a showdown against five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen. The 18-year-old secured his place after a gripping semifinal victory over GM Fabiano Caruana

    Chess WATCH: Will give my best, says Praggnanandhaa ahead of FIDE World Cup summit clash against Magnus Carlsen osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 5:24 PM IST

    R Praggnanandhaa, the Indian chess prodigious is set to contend with five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in the race for the World Cup championship title on Tuesday. The 18-year-old secured his spot in the final by narrowly defeating GM Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 in a semifinal that hinged on a decisive tiebreak victory.

    In the post-match interview, Praggnanandhaa said: "It feels really good to qualify for the Candidates; I really wanted to fix this spot,"

    "I didn't expect to play Magnus in this tournament at all because the only way I could play him was in the final, and I didn't expect to be in the final… I will just try to give my best and see how it goes!"

    On the other hand, the 32-year-old Carlsen, who relinquished his decade-long world champion title, chose not to participate in the world championship battle, citing waning motivation and a desire to avoid the challenges of another campaign.

    Praggnanandhaa's Path to the Final:

    Praggnanandhaa received a bye in the opening round of the event in Baku. In the second round, he outmatched the 29-year-old French player Maxime Lagarde, securing a victory with a score of 1.5-0.5. The next contender was experienced Czech GM David Navara, whom Pragg surpassed with a score of 1.5-0.5.

    Moving forward, Praggnanandhaa eliminated American grandmaster and World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura (World No. 3 as per live ratings) in the tiebreakers. Despite drawing both classical games in the fourth-round encounter, Praggnanandhaa emerged victorious with a score of 3-1. Hungarian Ferenc Berkes was Prag's fifth-round opponent, but the Indian player dominated with a score of 1.5-0.5, advancing to the sixth round to face compatriot Arjun Erigasi.

    Praggnanandhaa's journey to the semifinals involved a sudden-death blitz showdown against compatriot Arjun Erigaisi, following eight games that failed to produce a winner.

    In the semifinals, Praggnanandhaa triumphed over his 31-year-old adversary, World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana (World No. 2 as per live ratings), securing a place in the FIDE World Cup final. This achievement marks the first time since Viswanathan Anand in 2002 that an Indian has reached this stage of the FIDE World Cup.

    Furthermore, Praggnanandhaa's victory has officially secured his position in the 2024 Candidates Tournament, where the eventual winner will earn the opportunity to challenge world champion Ding Liren.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 5:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket BCCI rejects HCA's appeal, World Cup schedule stands unchanged osf

    BCCI rejects HCA's appeal, World Cup schedule stands unchanged

    Football AS Roma to Al-Ettifaq - multiple clubs vying for Mason Greenwood after Man United release Englishman osf

    AS Roma to Al-Ettifaq - multiple clubs vying for Mason Greenwood after Man United release Englishman

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Arsenal secure consecutive wins over Crystal Palace osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Odegaard's penalty helps 10-man Arsenal secure win over Crystal Palace

    Cricket Ajit Agarkar rules out Shikhar Dhawan's comeback; Ishan Kishan considered as backup opener for Rohit and Gill osf

    Ajit Agarkar rules out Shikhar Dhawan's comeback; Ishan Kishan considered as backup opener for Rohit and Gill

    football BREAKING: Manchester United release Mason Greenwood from the club snt

    Mason Greenwood kicked OUT of Manchester United; will have to re-start career 'away from Old Trafford'

    Recent Stories

    7 effective ways to manage stress and anxiety gcw eai

    7 effective ways to manage stress and anxiety

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra may feature 10x periscope telephoto lens Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra may feature 10x periscope telephoto lens: Report

    Kerala govt secures Rs 40 crore funding; KSRTC employees to get salary anr

    Kerala govt secures Rs 40 crore funding; KSRTC employees to get salary

    Coal India subsidiary SECL offers free residential coaching for NEET medical exam to students from MP, Chhattisgarh

    Coal India subsidiary SECL offers free residential coaching for NEET exam to students from MP, Chhattisgarh

    Hyderabad shocker: Three men gang-rape minor girl at knife point; check details ANM

    Hyderabad shocker: Three men gang-rape minor girl at knife point; check details

    Recent Videos

    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon