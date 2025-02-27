Champions Trophy, AFG vs ENG: Buttler avoids 'emotional decision' on captaincy future after England's exit

Jos Buttler refrained from making an "emotional decision" about his captaincy future after England's Champions Trophy campaign ended on a heartbreaking note in Lahore on Wednesday.

Champions Trophy, AFG vs ENG: Buttler avoids 'emotional decision' on captaincy future after England's exit snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 27, 2025, 10:05 AM IST

Jos Buttler refrained from making an "emotional decision" about his captaincy future after England's Champions Trophy campaign ended on a heartbreaking note in Lahore on Wednesday.

England and Afghanistan stepped inside the picturesque Gaddafi Stadium to play out a clash that was bound to determine their fates in the Champions Trophy.

When stakes and pressure soared past the roof, Ibrahim Zadran channelled his peak form and shattered records en route to 177(146), lifting Afghanistan to 325/7 in the first inning.

In reply, England didn't have enough firepower to blaze their way to a daunting 326-run target and saw their challenge for the Champions Trophy crumble in the group stage.

The slender 8-wicket defeat was England's fifth ODI defeat on the trot under Buttler's captaincy.

Disappointed in the English camp, Buttler held back from deciding his future.

"Don't want to make any emotional decisions. But I think for myself and the other guys at the top, we should consider all possibilities," Buttler said in the post-match presentation.

"Disappointing to be knocked out of the tournament early. We had our chances in the game but didn't take them. The last 10 overs got away from us a bit. Credit to Ibrahim. He played a fantastic innings. 113 off the last 10 pushed them up to a very good score on that pitch," he added.

England's woes increased after tearaway Mark Wood showed signs of discomfort while midway through his fourth over. Moments later, the England physio tended to Wood and was seen helping the speedster stretch his left knee. Wood went on to finish his over before he went off the field.

Wood displayed a valiant character and returned to the field to bowl four more overs. He could be seen in discomfort and eventually returned to the dressing room following the 43rd over.

In the absence of Wood, Buttler entrusted his faith in Joe Root and Liam Livingstone to see off the climax of the first innings. While Root spilt 23 runs in the 47th over, Livingstone put a lid on Afghanistan's scoring rate in the final. He conceded a mere two runs and scythed two scalps to end the inning on a positive note.

"Unfortunately, in his 4th over, he (Wood) felt his knee. Credit to him for bowling through the pain and showing a lot of character. It was difficult (in the death overs with Wood injured and Root bowling the 47th over); Livingstone was also off the field, but credit to him for coming back," he said.

In pursuit of 326, Joe Root waged a lone war and found little support from the other end. He dug deep and battled throughout his innings with a fighting 120(111). His efforts went in vain as the pressure caught up to England's tail-end.

"Root played an unbelievable innings, and we needed one of the top six batters to stay with him. He (Root) has been a brilliant player in all formats and showed us the way to handle the pressure. His ODI record is fantastic. If I knew I wouldn't be playing the way I am (referring to his bad form), being one of the best players in the world, it is disappointing when you don't perform," he concluded.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Who will win the battle for pride at Champions Trophy? Recent form, key players & more snt

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Who will win the battle for pride at Champions Trophy? Recent form, key players & more

PCB bans pitch invader for life after security breach involving NZ's Rachin Ravindra in Rawalpindi vkp

PCB bans pitch invader for life after security breach involving NZ's Rachin Ravindra in Rawalpindi

Why did Mitchell Starc pull out of Champions Trophy? Veteran Australian seamer reveals real reason snt

Why did Mitchell Starc pull out of Champions Trophy? Veteran Australian seamer reveals real reason

AFG vs ENG, Champions Trophy: Ibrahim Zadran calls his 177 'special moment' as Afghanistan stuns England

AFG vs ENG, Champions Trophy: Ibrahim Zadran calls his 177 'special moment' as Afghanistan stuns England

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Fan joins Afghanistan players' celebration after win against England (WATCH) HRD

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Fan joins Afghanistan players' celebration after win against England (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Kerala slashes anti-drug campaign budget amid rising student substance abuse anr

Kerala slashes anti-drug campaign budget amid rising student substance abuse

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Walgreens Dips After $595M Settlement Over COVID Test Dispute With Everly/PWN, But Retail Is Unfazed

Walgreens Dips After $595M Settlement Over COVID Test Dispute With Everly/PWN, But Retail Is Unfazed

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH] NTI

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon