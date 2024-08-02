Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: 'Imane Khelif's hormone not linked to performance,' says Indian sprinter Dutee Chand

    Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has come out in support of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif amid her controversial bout against Italian pugilist Angela Carini in the pre-quarterfinals of the women's 60kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday (August 1).

    boxing Paris Olympics 2024: 'Imane Khelif's hormone not linked to performance,' says Indian sprinter Dutee Chand scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 8:24 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 8:25 PM IST

    Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has come out in support of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif amid her controversial bout against Italian pugilist Angela Carini in the pre-quarterfinals of the women's 60kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday (August 1). The controversy erupted following  Carini's decision to abandon her bout after just 46 seconds, citing that a punch from Khelif  "hurt too much" to continue. 

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet shines again as India beat Australia, end 52-year Olympics drought

    Khelif, who was banned from participating from the World Boxing Championships last year after failing the gender test, is termed 'biological male'. Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to allow 'biological male' to participate in women's sports. Carini refused to shake hands with Khelif after the one-sided bout and the 25-year-old sobbed in the middle of the ring. The Italian said "My nose started dripping (with blood) from the first hit."

    Dutee Chand has been in similar situation

    Dutee has been in a similar kind of situation earlier in her career reportedly due to high levels of testosterone. In 2014, she was banned from competing against woman in any competitions due to high levels of testosterone. 

    The Gopalpur-born sprinter decided to challenge IOC rule, which turned out to be successful. The new rule states biological differences in any gender does not necessarily grant an unfair advantage. This allowed the 2017 Asian Games bronze medalist to compete in women's events. 

    Dutee has come out in support of Khelif, saying that it was unnecessary to create controversy. "In 2014, I challenged the IOC's rule that a person with a higher testosterone level should not participate in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. It was noted that hormonal level cannot increase athletic performance. I suffered a lot at that time. I faced a lot of controversy regarding my gender," news agency PTI reported Dutee Chand as saying.

    "Yesterday, during the Olympic match, (Angela) Carini gave up and now she is complaining about the Algerian boxer because of high testosterone levels. When you play in the Olympics, you undergo several tests. I don't think it is right to create controversy about this social media." she added.

    Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m sports pistol final; will shooter bag 3rd Olympic medal?

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    hockey Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet shines again as India beat Australia, end 52-year Olympics drought scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet shines again as India beat Australia, end 52-year Olympics drought

    Paris Olympics 2024: Dhiraj-Ankita beat Spain to enter historic mixed team archery semifinals snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Dhiraj-Ankita beat Spanish duo to enter historic mixed team archery semifinals

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m sports pistol; will shooter bag her 3rd Olympics medal? snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m sports pistol final; will shooter bag 3rd Olympic medal?

    Pistol coach, who guided Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot to Olympic medals, faces eviction from 75-year-old home snt

    Pistol coach, who guided Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot to Olympic medals, faces eviction from 75-year-old home

    hockey Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men's hockey team to battle Australia in crucial Pool B clash scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men's hockey team to battle Australia in crucial Pool B clash

    Recent Stories

    SEXY Photos: Kiara Advani looks SUPER HOT in blue backless bodycon dress; BOLD video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

    SEXY Photos: Kiara Advani looks SUPER HOT in blue backless bodycon dress; BOLD video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

    hockey Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet shines again as India beat Australia, end 52-year Olympics drought scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet shines again as India beat Australia, end 52-year Olympics drought

    7 Effective Ways for Middle-Class Families to Save Money AJR EAI

    7 Effective Ways for Middle-Class Families to Save Money

    Wayanad landslides: NDRF finds potential life signs in debris-ridden area through thermal imaging dmn

    Wayanad landslides: NDRF finds potential life signs in debris-ridden area through thermal imaging

    INS Tabar joins Russian Navy Day parade, conducts Maritime Partnership Exercise with Russian ship AJR

    INS Tabar joins Russian Navy Day parade, conducts Maritime Partnership Exercise with Russian ship

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon