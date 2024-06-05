Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PV Sindhu shockingly exits Indonesia Open after loss to Hsu Wen-chi

    India's star shuttler PV Sindhu faced an unexpected defeat in the first round of the Indonesia Open, losing to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei in a closely fought women's singles match.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

    P.V. Sindhu, India's top-ranked shuttler, suffered a surprising early exit from the Indonesia Open on Wednesday. The two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion was defeated by Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the BWF Super 1000 tournament. Wen-chi claimed victory in a closely contested women's singles match, with scores of 15-21, 21-15, 14-21, marking Sindhu's first loss to the Taiwanese player.

    The match lasted for an hour and 10 minutes, ending Sindhu's campaign abruptly. Last year, Sindhu had exited in the Second Round of the same tournament. Additionally, in women's doubles action, the Indian pair of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda were defeated by Korea's sixth-seeded duo, Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong, with scores of 12-21, 9-21.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 4:35 PM IST
