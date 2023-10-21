Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PV Sindhu fights hard but loses to Carolina Marin in Denmark Open semifinal

    Indian badminton star PV Sindhu faced a demanding test in the semifinal of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, where she battled against Spain's Carolina Marin.

    Badminton PV Sindhu fights hard but loses to Carolina Marin in Denmark Open semifinal osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 6:26 PM IST

    PV Sindhu's challenges on the badminton court continued as she faced a tough battle against Carolina Marin of Spain in the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament's semifinal, held in Odense, Denmark on a Saturday. In a grueling match lasting one hour and 13 minutes, the Indian shuttler struggled to maintain her ground and eventually lost with a scoreline of 18-21, 21-19, 7-21.

    Despite the setback, it's worth noting that PV Sindhu had showcased her prowess earlier by securing a place in the semifinals. Her quarterfinal victory over Supanida Katethong of Thailand had set the stage for this intense showdown. Additionally, Sindhu's recent semifinal entry at the Arctic Open Super 500 in Finland highlighted her consistent performance on the international badminton circuit.

    While the Denmark Open outcome may not have been in her favor, Sindhu's determination remains an inspiration for her fans and the world of badminton.

    Also Read: United States Grand Prix qualifying drama: Charles Leclerc takes pole, Verstappen's lap invalidated - WATCH

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 6:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to end New Zealand curse, searching for first victory in 20 years avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to end New Zealand curse, searching for first victory in 20 years

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Former India star suggests replacement for injured Hardik Pandya in New Zealand clash osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Former India opener suggests replacement for injured Hardik Pandya in New Zealand clash

    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands pose a strong comeback, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek steal the show avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands pose a strong comeback, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek steal the show

    Formula 1 United States Grand Prix qualifying drama: Charles Leclerc takes pole, Verstappen's lap invalidated - WATCH osf

    United States Grand Prix qualifying drama: Charles Leclerc takes pole, Verstappen's lap invalidated - WATCH

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Team over individual milestones, stresses Pujara after Kohli's ton against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Team over individual milestones, stresses Pujara after Kohli's ton against Bangladesh

    Recent Stories

    Navratri 2023: 5 step skin care for Ashtami celebration SHG EAI

    Navratri 2023: 5 step skin care for Ashtami celebration

    Amazon give authority to managers to fire employees who won't come to office thrice a week Report gcw

    Amazon gives authority to managers to fire employees who won't come to office thrice a week: Report

    Israel-Palestine war Another Palakkad firm offers uniforms to Israeli police after earlier supplier backed out anr

    Another Palakkad firm offers uniforms to Israeli police after earlier supplier backed out

    ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to end New Zealand curse, searching for first victory in 20 years avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to end New Zealand curse, searching for first victory in 20 years

    cricket Happy Birthday Damien Martyn: 7 quotes by the former Australian star osf

    Happy Birthday Damien Martyn: 7 quotes by the former Australian star

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon