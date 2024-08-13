Pramod Bhagat: Indian Para shuttler suspended for 18 months; will miss Paris Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Pramod Bhagat will not be able to defend his Badminton gold in Paris after the Indian was handed a 18-month suspension for breaching Badminton World Federation's (BWF) anti-doping whereabout clause.

Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Pramod Bhagat will not be able to defend his Badminton gold in Paris after the Indian was handed a 18-month suspension for breaching Badminton World Federation's (BWF) anti-doping whereabout clause. The 36-year-old falls under the SL3 category, which has "athletes competing standing with a lower limb impairment and balance problems walking and running," as stated by the Paralympic Classification of Paris Paralympic 2024.

" The Badminton World Federation can confirm India's Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion has been suspended for a period of 18 months and will miss the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games," the governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In March 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months.."

Bhagat had appealed his decision to the CAS Appeals Division but it was rejected last month. "On 29 July 2024, CAS Appeals Division dismissed Bhagat's appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of 1 March 2024. His period of ineligibility is now in effect," the statement added. The Para shuttler's suspension is effective till September 1, 2025.

Bhagat won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago in the men's singles SL3 category, defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the final. The gruelling contest which lasted about an hour saw the Indian coming from behind to prevail 14-21, 21-15, 21-15.

Moreover, the Bihar-born shuttler is a four-time world champion, having won the title in 2015, 2019, 2022 and 2023. He also has a men's doubles gold medal to his name, having won the title at the global championships in 2013.

"It is extremely sad and unfortunate. He was a sure shot medal for India at the Paralympics but he is a fighter and I am sure he will come back stronger," Indian para-badminton head coach Gaurav Khanna told PTI.

