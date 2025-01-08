Malaysia Open 2025: HS Prannoy's opening round match suspended due to water leaks from stadium roof (WATCH)

The stadium roof of Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur experienced water leakage due to rainfall when Prannoy was leading 21-12, 6-3 over Yang in the opening round of the Malaysia Open.

A bizarre and unprecendented incident took place during the round of 32 match between ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy and Canadian Brian Yang at the Malaysia Open 2025 on Tuesday, January 7.

The stadium roof of Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur experienced water leakage due to rainfall when Prannoy was leading 21-12, 6-3 over Yang in the opening round of the Malaysia Open. The match was played on court 3 where the incident happened. The water leakage halted the match for over two hours before the both players returned to court to continue the match. However, the water droplets didn't stop as it was dripping on to the court again.

Concering the safety of the players, the match officials decided to suspend the game. Before the match was suspended due to water leaks from the stadium roof of Axiata Arena, the score read 21-12, 11-9 with Brian Yang taking lead in the second set.

The video went viral on social media, where HS Prannoy was seen altering the umpire about the water leaks on court 3 during the match.

Watch the video here:

The ace Indian shuttler took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration over the disruption of his opening round match against Brian Yang.

"Played for 25 min , took a break for 165 min because of Rain and then again played for 5 more minutes

Shall continue playing the same match tomorrow. Wowwwwwww."

The opening round match between HS Prannoy and Brian Yang resumed on Wednesday, January 8, with Indian shuttler advancing to the 2nd round with 21-12, 17-21, 21-15 over Yang. Prannoy is aiming to reclaim his Malaysia Open crown, which he won two years ago.

Meanwhile, young shuttler Lakshya Sen was crashed out of the Malayasia Open after losing 14-21, 7-21 to Chi Yu-jen in the opening round. The women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly advanced to the second round with 21-10, 21-10 win over Malaysian duo of Sukitta Suwachai and Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn in the first round.

