After Indonesia Open doubles title, Chirag-Swastik rise to career-high World No. 3

Indian badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reach a personal best world ranking of number three in men's doubles according to the latest BWF rankings.

Indian badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have achieved their career-best world ranking of number three in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. They achieved it after their recent historic win in the men's doubles category at the Super 1000 Indonesia Open, where they defeated the reigning world champions.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallists defeated Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in straight games to win the Indonesia Open, becoming the first pair from the country to claim a Super 1000 event on Sunday.

The pair has been having a remarkable year so far, with two World Tour titles, a victory at the Swiss Open, and a gold medal at the Badminton Asia Championships.

In men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth climbed three places to reach the top 20, while Lakshya Sen followed closely at number 18. HS Prannoy maintained his position as the highest-ranked Indian at number nine. Priyanshu Rajawat also made significant progress, securing a career-high ranking of number 30.

In women's singles, Despire early exit, PV Sindhu improved her ranking by two places to reach number 12, while Saina Nehwal climbed to number 31. The rankings also showed Indian representation in women's doubles, mixed doubles, and men's singles, highlighting the growing strength of Indian badminton at the international level.

