Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic to defend crown after 'exemption permission' granted

Novak Djokovic of Serbia is the defending champion at the 2022 Australian Open, to be played in Melbourne from January 17. His participation was doubtful due to his COVID vaccination status, while the Victorian government curbed the rules by allowing only vaccinated players to participate. However, he has been granted a medical exemption, as he will be defending the crown this time.

Djokovic announced the same on Tuesday on his social media. "Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet. ❤️🙏🏼 I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today, I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022 !! 💪🏼" he wrote.

During the weekend, Craig Tiley, Tennis Australia (TA) chief, had announced that some of the players had been granted a medical exemption. However, the process involved for them was more complex than other players. He also stated that exemption applications were subject to scrutiny by more than a medical professionals' group.

"There are two medical panels that assess any application, and they assess it blindly. They don't know who the applicant is. Against the ATAGI [Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation] guidelines, an exemption gets granted or not. The reason for granting that exemption remains private, between the panel and the applicant," Tiley had said, reports The Guardian.

Djokovic had to withdraw from the ATP Cup in Sydney that began last week, as he purportedly awaited his medical exemption before travelling Down Under. Also, there were videos on social media that the Serbian had started training in Spain for his trip to Australia. He will be eyeing his record tenth title and record-breaking 21st Grand Slam prize.