All you need to know about Anand Velkumar, who recently bagged silver in World Speed Skating Games 2021

In a proud moment for India, Indian speed-skating prodigy Anand Velkumar made his nation proud. In the 2021 World Speed Skating Games, held at Mundiales Ibague earlier this month, he won the silver medal, thus becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the event. He took part in the Junior 15km Elimination Final, where he clocked 24.14.845 seconds.

As a result, India has now been put on the global map of Inline Speed Skating. Colombian and Portuguese skaters majorly dominated the event Miguel Fonseca and Marco Lira, respectively, winning the gold and bronze. Velkumar came up with an inflicting performance to stand out and walk away with the silver.

Consequently, with this win, he has made it to the World Games, to be held in the United States of America (USA). The sport would also be a part of the Asian Games 2022. Besides Velkumar, Dhanush Babu (sixth), Gurkeerat Singh and Siddhant Kamble (eighth), along with Aarthy Kasturi Raj (10th), took part in Ibague.

"I can't express what I feel, is the first medal for India. It was difficult, especially in the rain, there was a lot of shoving, and everyone was slipping. I was just thinking; we are going to cross the finish line, don't fall, because it was really difficult in the rain," he said following the win.