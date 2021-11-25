  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All you need to know about Anand Velkumar, who recently bagged silver in World Speed Skating Games 2021

    The World Speed Skating Games 2021 was held in Mundialesibague earlier this month. Indian prodigy Anand Velkumar created history by winning the silver medal.

    All you need to know about Anand Velkumar, who recently bagged silver in World Speed Skating Games 2021-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ibague, First Published Nov 25, 2021, 5:56 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a proud moment for India, Indian speed-skating prodigy Anand Velkumar made his nation proud. In the 2021 World Speed Skating Games, held at Mundiales Ibague earlier this month, he won the silver medal, thus becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the event. He took part in the Junior 15km Elimination Final, where he clocked 24.14.845 seconds.

    As a result, India has now been put on the global map of Inline Speed Skating. Colombian and Portuguese skaters majorly dominated the event Miguel Fonseca and Marco Lira, respectively, winning the gold and bronze. Velkumar came up with an inflicting performance to stand out and walk away with the silver.

    Consequently, with this win, he has made it to the World Games, to be held in the United States of America (USA). The sport would also be a part of the Asian Games 2022. Besides Velkumar, Dhanush Babu (sixth), Gurkeerat Singh and Siddhant Kamble (eighth), along with Aarthy Kasturi Raj (10th), took part in Ibague.

    "I can't express what I feel, is the first medal for India. It was difficult, especially in the rain, there was a lot of shoving, and everyone was slipping. I was just thinking; we are going to cross the finish line, don't fall, because it was really difficult in the rain," he said following the win.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2021, 5:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer shines on debut; keeps India on top along with Ravindra Jadeja on Day 1-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer shines on debut; keeps India on top along with Jadeja on Day 1

    Former India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand kicks off preparations for maiden BBL stint with Melbourne Renegades (SEE PICTURES)-ayh

    Former India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand kicks off preparations for maiden BBL stint (SEE PICTURES)

    Ashes 2021-22 Australian bowlers want Tim Paine to continue as wicket-keeper says Nathan Lyon

    Ashes 2021-22: Australian bowlers want Tim Paine to continue as wicket-keeper, says Nathan Lyon

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2020-21, 1st Test (Toss Report): Ajinkya Rahane opts to bat in Kanpur Test, Shreyas Iyer makes his debut-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2020-21: Ajinkya Rahane opts to bat in Kanpur Test, Shreyas Iyer makes his debut

    French footballer Karim Benzema found GUILTY in sex-tape blackmail case, gets 1 year suspended jail term ayh

    French footballer Karim Benzema found GUILTY in sex-tape blackmail case, gets 1 year suspended jail term

    Recent Stories

    Taliban claims signing deal with Cpharm for cannabis processing, Australian company say just all lies-dnm

    Taliban claims signing deal with Cpharm for 'cannabis processing', Australian company say ‘just all lies’

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Here are the records scripted on Day 1-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Here are the records scripted on Day 1

    NEET counselling postponed: Centre to revisit Rs 8 lakh annual income criteria for EWS quota-dnm

    NEET counselling postponed: Centre to revisit Rs 8 lakh annual income criteria for EWS quota

    Bank holidays in December 2021 Read this before you plan your visit

    Bank holidays in December 2021: Read this before you plan your visit

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer shines on debut; keeps India on top along with Ravindra Jadeja on Day 1-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer shines on debut; keeps India on top along with Jadeja on Day 1

    Recent Videos

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel France England emmanuel macron boris johnson

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel-dnm

    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)-ayh

    Exclusive: Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    international monetary fund rejects Pakistan borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    IMF rejects Pakistan's borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Game 6: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon