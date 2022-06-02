Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AEW: MJF's scathing promo on Dynamite targeting ex-WWE superstars has fans talking

    MJF delivered a scathing promo on AEW Dynamite on Thursday, targeting ex-WWE superstars who Tony Khan had signed. Consequently, fans had it talking on social media.

    AEW all-elite wrestling: MJF maxwell jacob friedman scathing promo on Dynamite targeting ex-WWE superstars has fans talking-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Inglewood, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 8:11 PM IST

    Wednesday was just another day on AEW Dynamite, with some exciting developments presumed after the Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) on Sunday. However, it all changed when AEW's top heel MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) turned the table upside down by delivering a scathing promo following his loss to his former partner Wardlow at the PPV. MJF ripped apart AEW President Tony Khan, targeting him for signing ex-WWE superstars. The promo comes after recent reports of him having a genuine rift with Tony, especially as he did not show up at a Fan Fest Mett and Greet event a day before the PPV. Meanwhile, fans were stunned by his promo, leading to them talking on social media about the situation that has seemingly blurred the reality and kayfabe lines.

    During his promo, MJF hit out at Tony and alleged him of prioritising "ex-WWE guys who can't lace his boots". MJF has been reportedly negotiating a new contract with AEW, which expires in 2024. However, he is seemingly unimpressed with the amount of money he is being offered and wants Tony to better it. Unimpressed by the talks, MJF asked Tony in the promo, "Fire me, " referring to the AEW boss as "a f***ing mark".

    ALSO READ: AEW: MJF fails to show up at Fan Fest Meet & Greet; Double or Nothing status doubtful

    Fans were quick to compare MJF's promo to the infamous 'pipebomb' dropped by reigning AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk during his time in WWE in 2012. As MJF was delivering his promo, Punk ironically made his way out into the arena before the former's microphone was cut out, and he left. While fans keep wondering if the promo was a shoot or an unscripted one, it can be reasonably assumed that it is the former.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2022, 8:11 PM IST
