    AEW: MJF fails to show up at Fan Fest Meet & Greet; Double or Nothing status doubtful

    MJF is one of the biggest AEW stars currently. However, he was inconspicuous by his absence at a Fan Fest Meet & Greet event on Saturday, while his status for Double or Nothing PPV remains doubtful.

    Las Vegas, First Published May 29, 2022, 6:10 PM IST

    All-Elite Wrestling (AEW) is currently one of the biggest pro-wrestling companies globally and is the nearest contender to the global leader, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). It is notable for having roped in several top superstars, including ex-WWE legends and stars. One of the wrestlers who has made a big name for himself in AEW happens to be Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). He is best known for portraying a true heel and is one of the most-celebrated AEW stars. On Sunday, he is scheduled to take on his former partner Wardlow at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, he has been inconspicuous with his absence before the same.

    As per multiple reports, MJF did not show up at the pre-event Fan Fest Meet & Greet on Saturday despite being advertised, while AEW gave no specific reason. It was supposedly not a planned no-show, while officials from AEW could not contact him either. However, Fightful Select did confirm that MJF was doing physically fine, and a charter flight was booked for him out of Las Vegas for late Saturday night, although his travel status remains unknown.

    However, the latter’s report adds that MJF’s status for Double or Nothing remains doubtful for now. While a source confirmed to the publication that the AEW officials were not happy with what had transpired, another reference reported that the communication level between the two parties had reached an all-time low.

    It has been earlier reported that MJF was unhappy with his current AEW contract and the pay scale. Although talks for a new contract were on between the two parties, AEW is willing to put him in the “top performer money” with an extension and better pay. MJF has recently commented on “wherever the money is” when his contract expires in 2024.

    However, AEW president Tony Khan is apparently not pleased with MJF’s comments, and it is believed that the superstar had been keeping to himself most of the time since their heated altercation last month. It has also been rumoured that WWE happens to be a long-time admirer of MJF and would be willing to sign him at all costs once his AEW contract expires.

