Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Janki Jayanthi 2024: Know significance, rituals, story and more

    Janki Jayanti, celebrated on March 4th, honours the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, symbolizing purity and devotion in Hinduism. It falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Phalguna per the North Indian Lunar Calendar and Magha per the Amanta Lunar Calendar. Mata Sita's life inspires virtues like sacrifice and resilience, with devotees observing fasts and prayers.

    Janki Jayanthi 2024: Know significance, rituals, story and more vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Tomorrow (March 4th) marks the auspicious occasion of Janki Jayanti, celebrated to honour the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, an embodiment of purity and devotion in Hindu mythology. This revered day, Sita Ashtami, holds significant importance among Hindus, especially for the people residing in North India.

    Janki Jayanti falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Phalguna, as per the North Indian Lunar Calendar. Meanwhile, according to the Amanta Lunar Calendar, it is observed in regions like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Southern India during Magha.

    This year, Janki Jayanti will be celebrated on March 4, 2024, commencing at 8:44 AM on March 3, 2024, and concluding at 8:49 AM on March 4, 2024.

    Significance

    Janki Jayanti holds profound significance as it observes the birth of Mata Sita, believed to be the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. Mata Sita's life serves as an inspiration, symbolizing purity, devotion, sacrifice, and resilience, particularly among women. She is revered for her unwavering dedication, making her an epitome of virtue and grace.

    Story

    Legend has it that Mata Sita was discovered by King Janak while ploughing the fields, and he embraced her as his daughter. She is often referred to as the daughter of Mother Earth. Mata Sita's union with Lord Shri Ram, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is celebrated as an epitome of divine love and partnership. According to Hindu scriptures, Mata Sita returned to Mother Earth, leaving her mortal form behind.

    Devotees observe Janki Jayanti with fervent devotion, often observing fasts and conducting special prayers. Traditional rituals include lighting a lamp with pure ghee in front of the idols of Lord Ram and his family. Many devotees organize Ramayana Path or special prayers at temples dedicated to Lord Ram. Satsangs, or gatherings for spiritual discourse, are also common on this day.

    Mantra

    A commonly recited mantra on Janki Jayanti is "Om Shri Sitaye Namah," invoking blessings from Goddess Sita for health, wealth, and happiness. Janki Jayanti serves as a reminder of the values embodied by Mata Sita and the eternal bond between Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, inspiring devotees to emulate their virtues of love, devotion, and righteousness.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Why you should offer Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva? anr

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Why you should offer Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva?

    Saraswati Puja 2024: Date, time, history and significance of Vasant Panchami ATG

    Saraswati Puja 2024: Date, time, history and significance of Vasant Panchami

    Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: How to worship Lord Ram at home? Take note of these 21 steps

    Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: How to worship Lord Ram at home? Take note of these 21 steps

    Sabarimala Mandala Pooja 2023: Know date, timing, history, significance, celebrations and more rkn

    Sabarimala Mandala Pooja 2023: Know date, timing, history, significance, celebrations and more

    Dattatreya Jayanti 2023: Know rituals, date, significance and more anr

    Dattatreya Jayanti 2023: Know rituals, date, significance and more

    Recent Stories

    Ramadan 2024-7 must-visit destinations during holy month RBA

    Ramadan 2024-7 must-visit destinations during holy month

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from March 4 to March 10, 2024 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from March 4 to March 10, 2024

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from March 4 to March 10, 2024 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from March 4 to March 10, 2024

    Daily Horoscope for March 4, 2024 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 4, 2024: Be careful Taurus, Aries; good day for Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for March 4, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 4, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon