Gopashtami 2024: Know history, significance, puja rituals

Gopashtami is one of the most significant and joyous events in the life of Lord Shri Krishna. This festival is observed on the eighth day of the lunar fortnight in the month of Kartik.
 

Gopashtami 2024: Know history, significance, puja rituals anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 9:37 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 9:37 AM IST

Gopastamipuja, also known as Gopashtamivrat, is observed on the eighth day of the waxing moon in the month of Kartik (Kartik Shukla Ashtami). The key rituals of the day include Sri Krishna Puja and Go Puja (worship of cows). According to tradition, it was on Gopashtami that Sri Krishna and his brother Balarama were deemed ready to take on the responsibilities of cow herding, having previously been caretakers of calves. This year, Gopashtami is being celebrated on Saturday (Nov 09).

According to the Srimad Bhagavatam, Lord Shri Krishna, at the tender age of six, would walk barefoot while herding cows. Even at that young age, His footprints were not fully formed. Krishna found immense joy when the sacred dust from the cows' hooves settled on Him.

As He wandered barefoot, He left the divine impressions of his lotus feet in the dust, spreading his presence throughout Vrindavan. It is said that these footprints are what bestowed Vrindavan with its enchanting and radiant beauty.

How it is celebrated?

On this sacred day, cows are worshipped with great devotion. Early in the morning, people bathe the cows, adorn them with flowers and fragrances, and dress them in colorful attire. They then offer fodder and perform parikrama (circumambulation) around the cows, accompanying them for a short distance.

In the evening, when the cows return, the time is considered auspicious and is known as godhuli muhurat. The cows are once again welcomed and worshipped during this time. Devotees bow at their feet, seeking blessings for a healthy and prosperous life. Many also give donations to gaushalas (cow shelters) as an act of charity.

Objective of Gopashtami

The primary purpose of Gopashtami is to protect and serve cows, reflecting their cherished place in Lord Krishna's heart. Cows should be nurtured in a safe, loving, and caring environment. It is believed that in places where cow seva is practiced, Lord Hari showers boundless grace. Our well-being is deeply tied to the blessings of cows, who bring prosperity and foster spiritual harmony in their surroundings.

Whether residing in cities or villages, consuming the milk of indigenous cows and using dairy products made from it also contributes to their welfare. In doing so, we not only honor this sacred service but also support the nation's economy.

Cows are considered to be the abode of 33 gods and goddesses in Hindu tradition, and worshiping them is believed to eliminate all misfortunes from our lives. According to Hinduism, cows embody spiritual and sacred qualities, representing a divine form on earth. It is also believed that by worshiping cows on this auspicious day, one can invite happiness and prosperity into their lives.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Check your daily horoscope: November 7, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, Gemini; difficult time for Libra gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 7, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, Gemini; difficult time for Libra

Numerology Predictions for November 7, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 7, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Numerology Predictions for November 6, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 6, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope: November 6, 2024 - Lucky day for Virgo, Cancer; be cautious Aquarius gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 6, 2024 - Lucky day for Virgo, Cancer; be cautious Aquarius

Chhath Puja Kharna 2024: Know rituals do's and don'ts RBA

Chhath Puja Kharna 2024: Know rituals do's and don'ts

Recent Stories

cricket India Dominates South Africa in First T20I, Sanju Samson Smashes Century scr

India thrashes South Africa in first T20I

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 679 November 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-679 November 09 2024 LIVE: Check today's winning ticket HERE

Salman Khan's rejection paved way for Shah Rukh Khan's big break with THIS movie ATG

Salman Khan's rejection paved way for Shah Rukh Khan's big break with THIS movie

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on ongoing Waqf property dispute in Karnataka vkp

Entire village of Karnataka is Waqf property, says HM Amit Shah amid ongoing dispute

Kerala: Flights to Thiruvananthapuram airport to be suspended for 5 hours today; Here is why anr

Kerala: Flights to Thiruvananthapuram airport to be suspended for 5 hours today; Here's why

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon