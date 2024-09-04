Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 guide: What to know before purchasing a Lord Ganpathi idol?

One of the most recognised reasons for the Ganesh Utsav's celebration is the birth of Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival is celebrated with huge fervour in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, etc.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of India's most important holidays, celebrated with much fanfare. According to the Hindu calendar, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is observed annually on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapad month. This year's celebration begins on September 7 and ends on September 17 with the visarjan, or immersion of the idol. During these ten days, people often placed Lord Ganesha idols in their houses and worshipped him with great devotion. It is thought that before beginning any worthwhile endeavour or business, Lord Ganesha, also known as Vighnaharta, should be worshipped.

Consequently, the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is immensely significant in Hinduism. If you wish to place Lord Ganesha's statue in your home during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, you must pay close attention to a few details.

1. Number of days

People will put Bappa's idol in their houses beginning September 7. While some like to worship the Lord for one and a half days, others adore him for three, five, seven, nine, or all ten days. So, before purchasing a Ganpati idol, keep the following considerations in mind.

2. Keep in mind trunk's orientation

When purchasing the idol, pay close attention to the position of Lord Ganesha and the orientation of his trunk. Select the idol with Lord Ganesha's trunk bending leftward. It is regarded as the most auspicious type of idol, and many people think that owning one will help bring prosperity, happiness, and harmony into the home.

3. Modak and mouse should be there

Make sure the idol of Lord Ganesha you purchase has a modak in his palm and a mouse, commonly known as Mooshak. It is seen to be highly fortunate to bring such an idol.

4. Keep colour in mind

Bringing a vermilion-colored Lord Ganesha into the home is the perfect option if you're wondering what colour would be ideal for the idol. It is said that by doing this, one might overcome barriers and issues in life and gain more self-confidence. It is thought that bringing a white-colored statue of Lord Ganesha into the house will bring pleasure.

5. Direction of idol

It is important to position the statue of Lord Ganesha towards north, as this is the direction associated with Goddess Laxmi and Lord Shiva. One may obtain the blessings of both Lord Ganesha and Mahadev and Goddess Laxmi by keeping the Lord's face towards north.



