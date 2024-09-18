Durga Puja 2024: It's time for festivities and auspicious beginnings; know significance, and more

Learn about the start and end dates of Ashwin month in 2024, along with the dates and significance of important fasts and festivals observed during this period.

Ashwin, a month dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Goddess Durga, and ancestors, commences on Wednesday, September 18th. This year, the first day of Ashwin coincides with auspicious yogas like Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Vriddhi Yoga, Dhruva Yoga, Uttar Bhadrapada, and Revati Nakshatra. Raja Panchaka also falls on this day. Ashwin month is marked by various observances, including Pithru Paksha, Jitiya, Ekadashi, Pradosh, Sarva Pitru Amavasya, and Sharad Purnima. Additionally, the auspicious Sharad Navratri, dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, falls during the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin.

The world-famous Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja are celebrated during this time. Vijayadashami, marking the triumph of good over evil, is celebrated on the last day of Durga Puja, with a tradition of weapon worship. The last solar eclipse of the year also occurs in this month. Let's delve into the details of the major fasts and festivals of Ashwin month.

Start and End Dates of Ashwin Month 2024

According to the Hindu calendar, the Krishna Paksha Pratipada Tithi of Ashwin month begins on Wednesday, September 18th, at 8:04 AM and lasts until Thursday, September 19th, at 4:19 AM. The Dwitiya Tithi follows. While the month should ideally commence with the Udayathithi Pratipada Tithi, this year, Ashwin month begins on the Dwitiya Tithi as the Ashwin Krishna Pratipada Tithi is absent.

Fasts and Festivals of Ashwin Month 2024

September 19, Thursday: Ashwin month begins, Dwitiya Tithi

September 21, Saturday: Sankashti Chaturthi

September 25, Wednesday: Jitiya Vrat or Jivitputrika Vrat, Navami Shraddha

September 28, Saturday: Indira Ekadashi, Ekadashi Shraddha

September 29, Sunday: Ravi Pradosh Vrat

September 30, Monday: Masik Shivaratri

October 2, Wednesday: Mahalaya, Solar Eclipse, Sarva Pitru Amavasya, Ashwin Amavasya

October 3, Thursday: Sharad Navratri begins, Kalash Sthapana, Maa Shailputri Puja

October 9, Wednesday: Durga Puja begins, Maha Saptami

October 10, Thursday: Nabapatrika Puja

October 11, Friday: Durga Ashtami, Kanya Puja, Maha Navami

October 12, Saturday: Dussehra or Vijayadashami, Navratri celebrations, Parana

October 13, Sunday: Durga Visarjan

October 14, Monday: Papankusha Ekadashi

October 15, Tuesday: Bhaum Pradosh Vrat

October 17, Thursday: Sharad Purnima, Ashwin Purnima fast, holy bath and charity, Tula Sankranti.

