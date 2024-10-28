Dhanteras 2024: Explore the Date, rituals, and significance of this auspicious festival

Dhanteras marks the start of the Diwali festival. The Ayurvedic deity Lord Dhanvantari is worshipped on this day. Learn about the customs and lucky times.

Religious texts state that Dhanteras is celebrated during the month of Kartik on the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. The main purpose of this day is to honor Lord Dhanvantari. Alongside their accounting records, merchants also honor Kubera, the god of riches. To please Lord Yama, lamps are lit in the evening. The date, Puja Vidhi, and auspicious timings of Dhanteras 2024 are all included in this comprehensive reference.

When is Dhanteras 2024?

In Kartik month, Krishna Paksha's Trayodashi Tithi is scheduled to start on Tuesday, October 29 at 10:32 am and end on Wednesday, October 30 at 1:15 pm, according to astrologers. On the evening of October 29th, Pradosh Kaal, Dhanteras Puja will be observed. Indra and Tripushkar, two auspicious yogas, will also be established on this day.

Dhanteras 2024 Puja Muhurat

- On October 29, Dhanteras, the best time to worship Lord Dhanvantari is from 6:31 to 8:13 p.m.

- Beginning at 5:38 p.m. and lasting until 6:55 p.m., this is the fortunate hour to light lights for Lord Yama.

Dhanteras 2024

Purchases of auspicious goods on Dhanteras are likewise particularly meaningful. On this day, purchases are thought to provide long-term advantages. It is also seen to be a good day to invest. To promote prosperity, you might want to consider purchasing these seven products on Dhanteras.

Jewelry made of gold or silver

Utensils, particularly those composed of metal

Coins, particularly silver ones

Goddess Lakshmi idols Diwali diyas

Appliances for the kitchen

Items for home décor

How to worship Lord Dhanvantari on Dhanteras

1. On Tuesday, October 29th, get up early, take a bath, and make a vow to fast and do the Puja by holding rice and water in your hands.

2. Put the idol or portrait of Lord Dhanvantari on a wooden platform in the evening during the auspicious time when you are clean.

3. Chant the mantra to invoke Lord Dhanvantari.

4. Present a garland of flowers, apply tilak with kumkum, and light a pure ghee candle in front of Lord Dhanvantari's image.

5. Next, make individual offerings of incense, Abir, Gulal, Roli, etc. Present a Mauli or cloth. Additionally, provide betel leaves, cloves, and betel nuts.

6. Present Lord Dhanvantari with therapeutic herbs such as Brahmi, Tulsi, and Shankhpushpi. Present Kheer as a unique Bhog.

7. Chant the mantra 'Om Dhanvantaraye Namah' as you choose after the puja. Lastly, offer Lord Dhanvantari's Aarti.

Disclaimer

This article's content is derived from Panchang, astrologers, religious texts, and personal beliefs. This article should only be regarded as information by users.

Latest Videos