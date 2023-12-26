Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    When to spot the 'Cold Moon' in India: The longest full moon of 2023

    The winter solstice signifies the year's shortest duration of sunlight. In New Delhi, for instance, Time and Date notes that daylight will span just 10 hours, 19 minutes, and 17 seconds, with the sun rising at 7:09 am and setting at 5:29 pm.

    When to spot the 'Cold Moon' in India: The longest full moon of 2023 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    As we welcome the dawn of 2024, a celestial spectacle awaits sky enthusiasts: the Cold Moon, the year's longest and final full moon, gracing the nighttime sky. Here's a guide for those eager to witness this breathtaking lunar event.

    According to Time and Date, the luminous Christmas moon, shining brightly since Monday, will remain visible until December 27, reaching its peak at 6:03 am.

    Explained: The geomagnetic storm likely headed for Earth

    The Longest Full Moon Phenomenon:

    The winter solstice signifies the year's shortest duration of sunlight. In New Delhi, for instance, Time and Date notes that daylight will span just 10 hours, 19 minutes, and 17 seconds, with the sun rising at 7:09 am and setting at 5:29 pm.

    NASA highlights that during the winter solstice, the Cold Moon takes center stage, earning itself the moniker 'Long Night Moon,' as reported by Live Science.

    The Science Behind the Name:

    As December heralds the onset of winter across much of the Northern Hemisphere, the Cold Moon gets its name from the season's extended dark and chilly nights. NASA reveals it's also referred to as the Frost Moon and the Winter Moon.

    Explained: XPoSat, India's first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

    Old European Titles and Traditions:

    Ancient European names for December's moon include the Oak Moon and the Moon before Yule. Associated with the three-day winter solstice festivities preceding Christmas, these names date back to the 10th century when King Haakon I of Norway introduced the celebration.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 6:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained XPoSat, India's first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

    Explained: XPoSat, India's first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

    Explained Why India is sending an expedition to the Arctic

    Explained: Why India is sending a new expedition to the Arctic

    Explained The geomagnetic storm likely headed for Earth

    Explained: The geomagnetic storm likely headed for Earth

    Explained India's interest in Venus, and what Shukrayaan-1 will achieve

    Explained: India's interest in Venus, and what Shukrayaan-1 will achieve

    Explained How shutter magic of Aditya L-1's SUIT showed Sun in a new perspective

    Explained: How shutter magic of Aditya L-1's SUIT showed Sun in new perspective

    Recent Stories

    I am your new Santa Claus Jailed Russian opposition leader posts from Arctic prison; takes a jibe at Putin snt

    'I am your new Santa Claus': Jailed Russian opposition leader posts from Arctic prison; takes a jibe at Putin

    cricket AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Australian cricket star's pigeon-chasing antics spark meme frenzy osf

    AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Australian cricket star's pigeon-chasing antics spark meme frenzy (WATCH)

    RBI ICICI, HDFC receive bomb threats, demand resignation of Nirmala Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das AJR

    RBI, ICICI, HDFC receive bomb threats, demand resignation of Nirmala Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das

    Did you know Abhishek Bachchan penned script for debut film? Amitabh Bachchan rejected by saying, 'Get out' RKK

    Did you know Abhishek Bachchan penned script for debut film? Amitabh Bachchan rejected by saying, 'Get out'

    Tulips to Daffodils: 7 flowers that bloom in Spring ATG EAI

    Tulips to Daffodils: 7 flowers that bloom in Spring

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon