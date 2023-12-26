When to spot the 'Cold Moon' in India: The longest full moon of 2023

The winter solstice signifies the year's shortest duration of sunlight. In New Delhi, for instance, Time and Date notes that daylight will span just 10 hours, 19 minutes, and 17 seconds, with the sun rising at 7:09 am and setting at 5:29 pm.

As we welcome the dawn of 2024, a celestial spectacle awaits sky enthusiasts: the Cold Moon, the year's longest and final full moon, gracing the nighttime sky. Here's a guide for those eager to witness this breathtaking lunar event.

According to Time and Date, the luminous Christmas moon, shining brightly since Monday, will remain visible until December 27, reaching its peak at 6:03 am.

The Longest Full Moon Phenomenon:

The winter solstice signifies the year's shortest duration of sunlight. In New Delhi, for instance, Time and Date notes that daylight will span just 10 hours, 19 minutes, and 17 seconds, with the sun rising at 7:09 am and setting at 5:29 pm.

NASA highlights that during the winter solstice, the Cold Moon takes center stage, earning itself the moniker 'Long Night Moon,' as reported by Live Science.

The Science Behind the Name:

As December heralds the onset of winter across much of the Northern Hemisphere, the Cold Moon gets its name from the season's extended dark and chilly nights. NASA reveals it's also referred to as the Frost Moon and the Winter Moon.

Old European Titles and Traditions:

Ancient European names for December's moon include the Oak Moon and the Moon before Yule. Associated with the three-day winter solstice festivities preceding Christmas, these names date back to the 10th century when King Haakon I of Norway introduced the celebration.