'Sky is not the limit': India receives wishes from space for ISRO's 'Gaganyaan' programme

With the 'Gaganyaan' mission, India aims to become the fourth nation in the world to launch a Human Spaceflight Mission after USA, Russia and China. Take a look at the video message from Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti wishing success to the country's space agency.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) received a video message from Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti wishing success to the country's space agency on the "Gaganyaan" programme, which is India's first human space mission and is scheduled to launch in 2023, as the country marks its 75th anniversary of independence.

"I would want to wish ISRO the best of luck as it works on its getgonian mission and prepares to send people into space on behalf of ISA, NASA, and all other international partners. Future space adventures will involve all of us, and one of our goals is to strengthen our collaboration with ISRO and explore the cosmos together," said Cristoforetti in a video shared by Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

In the one-minute, 13-second video, Cristoforetti also discussed the joint NASA and ISRO Earth-observing mission and claimed that the International Space Agency is increasing its relationship with ISRO in preparation for next space missions. Future space adventures would aim to "expand our relationship with ISRO and explore the cosmos together," she added.

According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, "Gaganyaan" is ready to launch next year, and people of Indian descent will travel to space. The mission's trials, which are now planned to begin in 2023, will really begin by the end of this year, according to the minister.