    Lunar Eclipse 2023: When, where and how to watch first Chandra Grahan of the year

    A penumbral eclipse will occur in the skies across India on Friday as the Sun, Moon, and Earth align in a straight line.The lunar eclipse will be seen in the eastern half of Africa, and most of Asia along with Australia and New Zealand. Check out all details here.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 5, 2023, 3:51 PM IST

    A penumbral eclipse will occur in the skies across India on Friday as the Sun, Moon, and Earth align in a straight line. The Penumbral eclipse will be the darkest for the following 19 years, with next profound eclipse occurring until in 2042.

    It is not the same as a typical eclipse, in which the moon passes through the Earth's umbra, or the deepest part of its shadow. The lunar eclipse will be visible throughout the eastern part of Africa, as well as much of Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

    While most of the country will be able to see the lunar eclipse if the skies are clear, astronomers have cautioned that we will be unable to see the beginning and end of the eclipse as the Moon enters and exits the Earth's penumbra.

    When to watch Lunar Eclipse 2023?

    The lunar eclipse 2023 will begin at 8:44 p.m., with the Moon reaching its maximum phase at 10:52 p.m. The penumbral eclipse will conclude at 01:01 a.m. on May 5-6. According to the MP Birla Planetarium, all stages of the lunar eclipse would be visible from all of India.

    Where to watch Lunar Eclipse 2023?

    The lunar eclipse will be live-streamed by several YouTube channels including NASA. It will also be available to watch on the timeanddate.com website and its YouTube channel. Also, you can watch it online on the 'Royal Observatory Greenwich' YouTube channel.

    Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can be observed directly with your naked eyes in complete safety.  Meanwhile, it is thought that eating during a lunar eclipse can be harmful to your health. It is advisable not to eat anything during this period. Lunar eclipses are times of transition and change. It is advised to avoid making significant judgements at this period since seeing things clearly might be challenging. Finally, lunar eclipses are thought to cause travel disruptions in astrology. Avoid travelling during this period if at all feasible.

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 4:28 PM IST
